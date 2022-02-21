two screens and night vision camera

Although it is the big brands that tend to get the most attention, we must not forget that many other companies, like Doogee in this case, they also contribute a lot to the smartphone marketwith proposals that sometimes stand out for their prices, others for their characteristics and, although less common, sometimes also for their innovation, although it is true that, in the vast majority of cases, their choice by consumers is due almost exclusively to the first of these points.

The case of Doogee is interesting, because to a quite moderate price policy, it is added its specialization in particularly resistant deviceswhich also tend to stand out for the enormous capacity of their batteries, as we told you some time ago when talking about the Doogee S86, a device that can rub shoulders with the most basic mid-range, and that undoubtedly guarantees autonomy with its 8,500 milliamps.

And what can we expect from this manufacturer in the near future? Well, GSMArena puts us on the track of the future Doogee S98 series, which has more than enough reasons to call our attention, starting with its SoC, and that is that they could be the first smartphones to integrate a new six-nanometer chip that MediaTek would be working onwhich at the moment is identified by the code name «Next-G» and that would come to replace the Helio G96.

In said exclusive it is mentioned that the series would have three models: Doogee S98, S98 Pro and S98 Ultra, although at the moment only the specifications and images of the first have been leaked, which could also reach the market in March, before its two older brothers, who would do so in April or May. However, this conflicts a bit with what the rumors about the MediaTk Next-G indicate, which in principle would not see the light until the third quarter of this year. Thus, in both cases, the date of these theories must be taken with a lot of tweezers or, as the Anglo-Saxons say, with a pinch of salt.

As for the Doogee S98, the first thing we see of it is a 6.3-inch LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and a density of 409 dots per inch. And both the design of the phone and the fact that its screen is protected by Gorilla Glasstells us that the S series maintains its style of rugged device, one of the hallmarks of several of Doogee’s product lines.

But this is not the only screen that we will find in the Doogee S98. At the top center of her rear, a second screen will be located, with a circular form factor, in the style of the one we can find in the Huawei P50 Pocket but apparently larger and surrounded by the elements that make up the main camera. This screen will be able to show information and notifications, as well as act as a viewfinder when we want to take a picture with the main camera, instead of using the front one.

Already inside the Doogee S98, together with the aforementioned SoC we will find 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of UFS 2.2 storage. A fairly decent capacity, but we can also increase it with a MicroSD card of up to 512 gigabytes. The set is fed by a 6,000 milliamp battery (here we see a drop from its predecessors), with 35-watt wired and 15-watt wireless fast charging.

Something that has surprised me, yes, is that The Doogee S98 would arrive without 5G connectivity. It strikes me that a smartphone that, otherwise, fights worthily to position itself in the mid-range, does not, however, jump to the new generation of cellular connectivity, staying in 4G-LTE. It will count, yes, with Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. We will have to wait for the Pro and Ultra versions to see if they do make that leap, although the 97S Ultra stayed in 4G.

Regarding its cameras, the Doogee S98 undoubtedly stands out for the main one, which will consist of three sensors:. the main one of 64 megapixels, an ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels and ua 20 megapixel night vision camera that will be supported by two infrared night vision lights located below the main chamber. And if we talk about its older brothers, the S98 Pro is expected to integrate a starlight night vision camerawhile the S98 Ultra would have a thermal imaging camera. The front camera will have a 16 megapixel sensor.

As for its resistance, the Doogee S98 is expected to have IP68/69K and MIL-STD-810G certifications, which undoubtedly tells us about a really resistant smartphone. This, added to the thermal camera that the Doogee S98 Ultra could include, makes it clear that one of its main markets is that of professional activities in unfriendly environmentswhere having tools that are robust and capable of providing information about the environment (such as an image in very dark environments or a heat map) can make a big difference.