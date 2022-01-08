Two screens, one of which is 8 “next to the keyboard: Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is among the strangest laptops of the CES 2022

A notebook with two screens. One is the main 17.3 “. The second is smaller, has a diagonal of 8”, and is compatible with the supplied stylus and is located next to the keyboard. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 presented at CES 2022 offers a definitely anomalous style. The presence of the second screen, Lenovo points out, aims to improve productivity through additional features such as mirroring the screen of the connected smartphone.

From the second screen, various Windows widgets are also accessible as well as shortcuts to the most used applications. With some software, like Photoshop, the second screen shows the dedicated tools.

The screen is a 1280 x 800 resolution LCD. The main one is an IPS from 2072 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, coverage of 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and touch support.

Inside, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 houses a 12th generation Intel Core H-series processor (up to Intel Core i7), up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Also integrated are a Full HD resolution front camera, equipped with a physical button to cover it, two microphones, Harman-Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 70 Wh battery.

Connectivity includes one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, one HDMI and one hack, plus Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It weighs 2 kg.

Information on Italian availability and pricing has not yet been announced. In the United States it will cost $ 1,399.