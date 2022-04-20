two screens, Snapdragon 4100 and ample autonomy

Share

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS drops to 225.99 euros on Amazon, a perfect opportunity to get a great smartwatch for your wrist.

The surname Pro already lets us see that the TicWatch Pro 3 It is a high-quality smartwatch, and we confirmed this later by looking at its features. It is not a smartwatch like any other, as it can boast of have dual screen. Before delving into that topic, we want to highlight that its price falls big right now in amazoncan be yours by €225.99.

In this case, to enjoy the discount of 74 euros (its RRP is 299.99 euros) you must apply the discount coupon Offered by Amazon. You only have to check the box that appears to the right of the orange “Coupon” label, which appears below the price. If you have Amazon Prime, in just one day you will have this magnificent smart watch placed on your wrist.

In addition to that innovative double screen that we were talking about, with this TicWatch Pro 3 you will enjoy a very comfortable use and very fast performancethe latter thanks to the processor Snapdragon 4100. Be careful, because the model on offer is the one that has GPS, so you can accurately track all your routes when doing sports. But wait, there is more.

See on Amazon.es: TicWatch Pro 3

Buy now the cheapest TicWatch Pro 3 GPS

The design is the first aspect that indicates the quality of the TicWatch Pro 3, built in stainless steel, high strength nylon and fiberglass. We attach it to our wrist through a silicone strap that imitates padded leather and has very nice orange details. It’s a smartwatch lightweight, but with strength to spare to keep up your pace.

You only have to apply the discount coupon of 74 euros to get this TicWatch Pro 3 GPS at the best price on the market.

No kidding, this smartwatch has two screens. On the one hand, there is the usual 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with 454 x 454 pixel resolution in which we see the color content with good sharpness. On the other hand, equip a black and white FSTN panel which is used to see the main data (time, steps traveled, battery) when we want to save battery.

The processor that gives life to the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 that, together with 1GB of RAM and Wear OS as an operating system, they ensure fast operation when moving between menus and opening apps. In addition, the fact that it has Wear OS means that you can use Google apps, such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Pay.

See on Amazon.es: TicWatch Pro 3

Of course, you can also use its sports features to track your physical activity. It is waterproof, so you can take it to your swimming workouts. He also cares about taking care of your health with the heart rate sensor, monitoring of blood oxygen saturation and in sleep analysis, among other functions.

Finally, it is also positive that its 577 mAh battery reach up to three days of autonomy when we squeeze the most of its functions. If you want to spend more time without needing the charger, you can do without demanding tools or use the FSTN display, which can extend battery life up to 45 days.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!