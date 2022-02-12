“Two seasons ago it was done with Inter. Liverpool favorite, but …”

The Bosnian striker to former teammate Richards: “We are still first in the league and we want to stay there. We have to continue like this.”

Interviewed by former Manchester City teammate Micah Richards, Edin Dzeko revealed the background of his transfer to Inter. “Last summer was the first time I thought to myself: ‘I’m not going anywhere.’ The year before there had been something with Juventus; two years earlier there was something with Inter, the negotiation was practically concluded. Last summer I did not expect to leave after the arrival of José Mourinho – explained the Bosnian striker -. I talked to him when he arrived and he knew I still had a year on my contract. It was an honor that such a great manager came to the club. I told him: ‘I am here and I will give everything for you and for the club. But since this is the last year of my contract, if something comes up, can we consider it? ‘ Within a few days, Tammy Abraham from Chelsea had arrived and Inter had come to get me. “

No fear of landing on an orphaned team of Lukaku and Hakimi. “Antonio Conte has done a great job over the last two years here. Nobody expected Inter to be where we are now, but I wasn’t afraid to come here. I know my qualities and there are a lot of great players here. We are doing great. . We hope to be able to continue in this way. We have won the Super Cup after 10 years. We have reached the round of 16 of the Champions League for the first time in 10 years. We are still first in the league and we want to stay there. We have to continue like this. “

On the round of 16 of the Champions League with Liverpool. “It wasn’t a lucky draw for us because Liverpool can definitely hurt anyone. But it’s the Champions League, the best competition in the world. Liverpool are favorites, we know. But you can’t say 100% that a team will beat. the other. We also have a great team and I would say there will be many goals. We are both attacking teams. We are not a typical Italian team that lags behind. But in matches like this you have to defend yourself well. “

The challenge with the Reds is also an opportunity to see former teammates Salah and Alisson again. “Before the match I will talk to him and Alisson. In a way, I helped Salah to become the footballer he is … I’m so happy for him, a great guy who deserves everything he has achieved. It’s the same with Alisson. . We were together for two years and in the second season we reached the Champions League semi-final when Liverpool beat us. To win the big trophies, you need players like these. “