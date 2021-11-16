two security cameras for the price of one

The Early Black Friday by Amazon is definitely a good time to buy a IP video surveillance system, even better if it is a pair of Blink Outdoor which, at the moment, is being sold for less than the price of a single copy. Definitely a bargain, for those who want to monitor their home in a smart way control remotely what happens in the garden.









But not only that: Amazon Blink Outdoor is on offer even if we buy a single example, but the discount is more substantial if we buy more. In other words: the more we take, the more we save. Nor should we be intimidated by the hypothesis of creating a system that is too complex to install, with many surveillance cameras, because the Blink Outdoor are battery operated and do not require the excavation of a channel to bring the power supply to each single device. And this adds an additional benefit: you can move the camerasif necessary, they are all connected via WiFi to the Sync Module, the hub that manages them all.

Blink Outdoor: technical characteristics

Blink Outdoor is a battery operated surveillance camera model (two stylus batteries, with a maximum duration of two years), with HD resolution. Unlike the Blink Indoor model, this one resists weather well and can be placed safely outside the home.

It is obviously also equipped with an infrared sensor for the night vision, again in HD resolution, and of two-way audio: by accessing the app from the smartphone (both iOS and Android), therefore, we will be able to communicate remotely with those near the camera.

The batteries last so long because the surveillance system is not active all day: it only turns on when the sensor detects movement, or when we control it from the smartphone. The term of office declared by Amazon is equal to 12 hours of recording in total.

All installed cameras connect to it Sync Module, which in turn connects to the Home WiFi.

Blink Outdoor: the Amazon offer

The list price of the Blink Outdoor basic kit, which comprises a camera and a connection module, is 99.99 euros. Today, however, spending less than this amount you can buy two cameras and a module. Here are the ongoing deals for early Black Friday:

Blink Outdoor – Kit 1 camera and Sync Module

Blink Outdoor – Kit 2 cameras and Sync Module

Blink Outdoor – Kit 3 cameras and Sync Module

Blink Outdoor – Kit 4 cameras and Sync Module

Blink Outdoor – 1 additional camera, without Sync Module