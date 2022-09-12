Two series about rebellious teenagers that you cannot miss on Netflix

In Netflix There are a wide variety of titles focused on the lives and problems of teenagers. From the search for love, to illnesses and school problems, without a doubt, we can find everything.

And we can also find series focused on rebellious teenagers, who challenge authority and manage to get away with it. With a sad or positive ending, these fictions have captivated young people and worried parents, and even so, they are always worth seeing.

Skins

British series which aired in 2007 and spread throughout seven seasons until its end in 2013. It followed the lives of students at a school in Bristol, England, who were immersed in a world of parties, drugs, sex and the problems of all young people their age. At the time of its premiere, the series was harshly questionedas some expressed that it showed an unreal version of the teenagers and in addition, it dealt with several topics that at that time were still considered taboo, such as mental health and teenage pregnancy.

Kaya Scodelario put herself in the shoes of Effy, one of the most remembered characters in fiction.

Something curious that this series presents is that every two seasons, its cast was renewed, it was in this way that it had three generations. The first was responsible for launching some actors to stardom, such as Kaya Scodelario, Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluya. The second generation also featured some familiar faces like Jack O’Connell Y Luke Pasqualino. On the other hand, the third generation had actors of lesser renown but who still won the hearts of the fans.

Each season had about ten chapters, each one focused on a specific character. The seventh and final season works as a special that brings back certain characters from the first and second generations, showing their lives as adults.

Skins promises moments of fun and sadness alike.

Without a doubt, Skins It’s a series worth watching. not only because it shows us the values ​​of friendship, but also brings to light many problems that must be faced by teenagers. You can witness very funny moments, and others full of emotion and drama. All seven seasons are available at Netflix.

Baby

A different proposal, that if you have not seen yet, it is certainly worth seeing. Baby is a Netflix Original Italian Serieswhich is fully involved in a highly controversial issue such as the prostitution of minors.

Along the three seasons, the series shows us the lives of Chiara and Ludovica, two high school students who become friends and soon (in)voluntarily enter the world of prostitution. Captivated by luxuries and money, the young women are slow to realize how their actions begin to affect not only their lives and those of their families, but also their friends and even school.

the fiction is based on a real case that occurred in Italy in 2014 where it was discovered that two teenagers They practiced prostitution on a recurring basis, generating a great scandal in the country. Undoubtedly, this is a rather delicate subject, so Netflix he had to face several accusations of “romanticizing sex trafficking”. However, reaching the end of the series, it can be seen how the conclusion and the message that he poses is quite mature and responsible, making clear the consequences of such acts.

The series is carried out by the Italian Benedetta Porcaroli Y Alice Pagani and has three seasons of six episodes each. It is undoubtedly one series that deserves to be seennot only for its message but also for its captivating plot from the first moment.

