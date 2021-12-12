two shots that make the fans dream

aThe opportunity is one of the greedy ones. Tonight theInter could sit at the top of the standings alone, crowning a long chase. The braking of the Milan, stuck on par Udine, offers the team of Inzaghi an assist to be exploited on the fly, against a Cagliari in crisis of results and with water in the throat. But, in addition to the record, the Nerazzurri fans are dreaming of a couple of hits for January. The company was clear: the margins for negotiations are there.

Inter market, the strategies for January

The moves of the Nerazzurri club are clear. Marotta and associates are considering the inclusion of another striker for January, regardless of the possible departure of Sanchez. The other priority is represented by a deputy Perisic, a role held up to now by Marco’s which, however, is also a useful joker to plug flaws in all defense departments. It would take a reinforcement to be more covered and not risk going to an emergency in case of too many simultaneous injuries.

Inter, all the names followed on the market

The names followed are no longer a mystery. For the attack theInter has intensified contacts with Sassuolo, where two of the most closely followed footballers play. The first is Scamacca, center forward of tonnage that practically all the big names like, the second is Raspadori, who has the Nerazzurri in his heart and therefore forInter would have a preferential lane. For all midfield roles, however, the number one goal is the same as last summer: Nandez. The Cagliari he asks for 36 million euros, he could go away for much less.

Inter fans choose reinforcements

On social media, the Nerazzurri supporters have their mouth watering. Many, however, are those who invite managers to be prudent, given the current times. “Self Scamacca worth 40 million, I’m going out for dinner tonight with Eva Green“, Matteo jokes. Descend, on the other hand, is not entirely convinced of the qualities of the striker Sassuolo: “Let’s say that if we combined the qualities of Beto to those of Scamacca then maybe we would have a forward from Inter“. Another fan, Interandedits, adds: “Scamacca more Frattesi I’d like a bang and maybe we add Raspadori“. Finally, Beppe Malox warns Marotta: “Giulini for Nandez wants to unleash an auction with Naples, but Marotta he is a fox therefore either on our terms or if nothing is done about it “.

SPORTEVAI