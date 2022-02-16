Two sixteen-year-olds overtaken by motorcycles in Mendrisio during an overtaking





The overtaking, the crash and the sirens, with two kids who ended up in the hospital. It happened late on Tuesday evening between Mendrisio And Lugano.

From the first reconstructions a car with Ticino plates that circulated from Mendrisio to Lugano led by a 20-year-old Swiss citizen domiciled in Mendrisiotto, while he was carrying out overtaking another car on a straight stretch, he did not see that a motorcycle was coming in the opposite direction with two people on board. The occupants of the motorbike, two 16-year-old Swiss citizens domiciled in the district, were hit head-on by the car.

The two occupants of the motorcycle thrown from the motorcycle, have had the worst of it and have sustained serious injuries, their life is not in danger. The two young people were then rescued and transported to the hospital by the crews of the Mendrisiotto Ambulance Service and the Lugano Green Cross.

The driver of the investing car also needed health care as she was in a state of shock. The police investigation launched will have to clarify the dynamics that led to the clash. In addition to the patrols of the cantonal police, those of the Mendrisio City Police also participated in the rescue and traffic regulation operations.

(photo archive)



