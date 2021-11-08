Sports

two stabbed between the Campania region – Il Tempo

Elena Ricci

Before the kick-off of the Serie A match between Lazio and Salernitana, some Lazio fans surrounded and stabbed two young grenade fans away to Rome. The boys had just finished lunch and were on their way to the stadium, when some Biancocelesti fans surrounded them with their car on viale del Vignola. Thus began the insults first, then we moved on to kicks and punches until the stabbing. A Lazio fan launched some blows to two Salerno who ended up in hospital. I am currently under observation at Gemini but not life threatening. Others reported bruises. The perpetrator of the attack has already been identified by Digos. The violence of the Lazio fans continued also outside the stadium with a stone throwing against the fans’ buses. Some cars from Salerno were also damaged, with a smashed windshield.

