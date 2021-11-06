two stars vying to join the cast

Although the plot of the film is still completely top secret, the title suggests that the story will revolve around the life of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist known for contributing to the invention, through the project Manhattan, of one of the most destructive weapons in the history of mankind: the atomic bomb. Alongside some already confirmed names, as reported by IMDB, two other Hollywood stars would be vying for two parts in the highly anticipated thriller.

We are talking about two absolute legends of cinema: Robert Downey Jr., probably as Lewis Strauss, two-time chairman of the United States Atomic Energy Commission, e Matt Damon, who will instead be Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves Jr., an officer in the US Army Corps of Engineers who directed the project Manhattan. The two actors, what a second Deadline they would still be in the negotiation phase, they will join a cast already partially formed.

The beloved Cillian Murphy, the unscrupulous Tommy Shelby of the series Netflix successfull Peaky Blinders, will be the protagonist Oppenheimer and the wonderful Emily Blunt will play his wife Katherine. Nolan, in writing and directing the film (he should in fact be the director, producer and screenwriter), would have been inspired by the book Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and and Martin J. Sherwin, 2006 Pulitzer Prize winner.

Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer: the new film with a stellar cast

The arrival in cinemas of the film, distributed by Universal, And scheduled for July 2023. Still nothing is certain and these are obviously only rumors, but one thing is certain: success will be assured, especially after the triumph of Nolan’s latest effort, Tenet. Released in theaters in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film achieved an excellent result at the box office, grossing almost 350 million dollars in a period certainly not easy for world cinema.