Two stocks to invest in during the next stock market crash

A stock market crash can be difficult to bear, but at the same time it offers the opportunity to buy great stocks at lower prices. These are the three stocks to invest in during the next stock market crash.

A stock market crash It can be a heartbreaking experience to endure, and watching your stock prices or portfolio value drop can cause temptations to sell. However, price fluctuations in the markets are a daily and regular occurrence. People buy and sell stocks every day, and sometimes factors beyond the control of specific companies can cause the stock market to crash.

So it is prudent for long-term investors to keep some cash on hand during these times to take advantage of the opportunity to buy shares at lower prices. If there is a stock market crash, here are three companies that could prove to be excellent investments: Roblox And Meta Platforms.

How to invest in stock market shares – Download the new EBOOK for FREE!



The pioneer of the metaverse

The pioneer of the Metaverse Roblox has seen an increase in revenue and new users since the start of the pandemic. The company grew from 18.4 million daily active users in the third quarter of 2019 to 47.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Roblox’s platform is free. Earn money by selling an in-game currency called Robux. The currency allows users to purchase premium content and experiences not available to free users, including items like a virtual hat or shirt.

The business is profitable: Roblox earned $ 509 million in revenue last quarter, more than double the same quarter last year. Perhaps more importantly, Roblox generated $ 181 million in cash from the 509 million in revenue. The increase in users, revenue and cash flow has thrilled investors for Roblox.

You may not have noticed, but the Roblox shares (NYSE: RBLX) are on fire, up 47% in the past month alone.

Roblox Live Stock Chart (RBLX)

Trade Stocks with a Regulated Broker

A social media giant that transforms into a metaverse company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) formerly known as Facebook. The company changed its name to signal its shifted focus on metaverse. However, it may take a decade before the majority of the company’s revenue and profits are generated by the new segment. For now, investors will have to make do with whatever Meta Platforms can glean from its social media focus.

Fortunately for investors, this is a huge, growing and profitable business. The company has over 3.5 billion monthly active users across its app family. It makes revenue, a lot, by showing advertisements to people when they open the app and start browsing. In fiscal 2020, Meta generated sales of $ 86 billion, more than tenfold compared to about $ 8 billion in 2013. Likewise, earnings per share grew to 10.09 in 2020 from 0. 60 dollars in 2013.

Meta Platforms (FB) stock real-time chart

Trade Stocks with a Regulated Broker

Roblox and Meta Platforms are both excellent companies. Investors could set aside money in case a stock market crash made these shares available at lower prices.

How to Invest in Stock Exchange CFDs



Trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Forex and Cryptocurrencies



How to invest in stocks with CFDs

Investing in the stock market does not necessarily mean buying shares. The financial world offers many possibilities, one of them is online trading. Through trading it is in fact possible to invest in stock market shares very quickly and with a series of advantages listed below.

Those who choose to invest in stock market share CFDs does not mean that they are buying the company’s stock but are investing in its performance; whether the price goes up or down, thanks to trading it is possible to gain (or lose) in any direction the prices go. Furthermore, thanks to financial leverage it is possible to commit very low capital while still moving a greater amount on the market (up to 30 times higher for retail investors).

If, for example, investing € 1,000 with a 1: 5 leverage results in profits or losses equal to those of an investment of € 5,000. Leverage is a double-edged sword as, in addition to expanding profits, the same goes for losses. For this reason, the use of too high levers can be risky and generally not recommended for those who have no experience.

Where to invest in stocks with CFDs

To invest in shares through CFDs it is necessary to contact an online broker, one of the most reliable and well-known is certainly ActivTrades (see here ActivTrades review).

ActivTrades is a London broker born in 2001 and is one of the best known and most successful in the world of online trading; has all the necessary regulations to operate on the financial markets and offers a reliable and safe trading environment. Clients can enjoy the benefit of having their investments protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) of which ActivTrades is a member. This body requires brokers to keep client accounts segregated, so as to offer maximum security of their capital.

Among the advantages of trading with ActivTrades we cannot fail to mention its reliability, security, the cutting-edge tools of its ActivTrader trading platform, competitive prices and special attention to customer support and offers very low commissions and spreads.

The trading platforms available on ActivTrades (MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and ActivTrader) allow you to trade more than 1,000 CFDs on stocks, stock indices, currencies, commodities and ETFs.

ActivTrades also offers advanced trading tools with which you can check your profits and losses, the minimum deposit required for opening an account is 1,000 euros.

Like the best Forex and CFD Brokers, this Broker allows all subscribers to enjoy a free demo account with which it is possible to simulate operations without committing one’s money. The demo account faithfully replicates the real market with the only difference that the money invested and earned is virtual and does not allow for real gain.

To find out about ActivTrades’ offer, visit the website www.activtrades.eu/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. We decline all responsibility for any information exposed in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a significant risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. 65% of retail investors lose money when trading CFDs with ActivTrades. Consider if you understand how CFDs work and if you can afford to take this high risk of losing your money