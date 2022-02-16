Two super storms are about to hit Europe, bringing rain, snow and winds of up to 150km / h. This is what will happen «3B Meteo

reading time

Storm of rain, snow and wind coming to northern Europe

NORTHERN EUROPE IS GETTING READY FOR IMPACT WITH TWO SUPER STORMS – It is really rare to see at this time of the year two Atlantic cyclones so deep and so angry as to alert all of northern Europe to the storms of rain, snow and wind that will accompany them. This is mainly due to the particular strength of the polar vortex stratospheric which is reflected at tropospheric altitudes, feeding a strong western jet stream which among other things will also be responsible for the return of the tropical anticyclone to our latitudes. The UK’s official weather forecasting Met Office called them Dudley and Eunice. Let’s see how they will evolve:

DUDLEY WILL HIT BETWEEN WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY – The low pressure center will be located on the North Sea by Wednesday evening and will move to the Baltic Sea. The vortex will recall stormy westerly winds over the whole UK with gusts up to 150 / 160km / h. Maximum alert for all of Ireland and Scotland most exposed to winds and where swells are expected along the coast with waves up to 7-8 meters offshore. The prevailing phenomenology on the British Isles will be rain even if snowfall down to low altitudes may affect Northern Ireland and Scotland. On the contrary, in Scandinavia it will be the snow that will cause the greatest problems. Snowstorms will hit Norway and Finland especially on Thursday while in the first phase we will have rain on southern Sweden. Raging winds and pouring rain they will also strike Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany while the snow may fall to low altitudes on the Baltic Republic and in a first phase also on Poland.

EUNICE WILL ARRIVE ON FRIDAY – From the early hours of Friday night Eunice will be heading to the UK. Born from a strong interaction between sea polar currents and very mild Atlantic air Eunice will be an explosive cyclogenesiswill deepen in less than 24h up to 970Hpa with further decreasing pressure by the end of Friday when the center of the storm will be on the North Sea with baric values up to 965Hpa. It will bring hurricane winds with gusts up to 170Km / h first on the Celtic Sea then Friday on the English Channel and the whole North Sea. Eunice will carry the polar currents from which it has sprung across the UK bringing blizzards to low altitudes over Ireland, Scotland, Wales and parts of southern England. The Highlands and Midlands could literally be buried in snow, including a snowfall in London on Friday night. With the passage over the North Sea the cold influence of Eunice it will also be felt on France, Denmark and Germany where, in addition to stormy winds, snowfalls are also expected up to low altitudes. At the same time, snowstorms will affect southern Sweden, the whole Baltic and Finland. On Saturday Eunice will be in St. Petersburg and will feed abundant snowfalls also in the Russian sector.

