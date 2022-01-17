two teenagers arrested in Manchester (friends or accomplices?) – Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

During the action the kidnapper, an Englishman killed in the leatherhead blitz, asked for the release of the Qaedist Aafia Siddiqui: this could be the motive for the kidnapping

The investigation into the hostage-taking at the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, has an international dimension. And not just for the British nationality of the protagonist, Malik Faisal Akram. The British police did indeed two teenagers arrested, although the link is not clear for now. In these hours the FBI, together with the Texan authorities, has put together the first pieces. TO

kram arrived earlier this year from Great Britain, settling in a motel in the Queens area of ​​New York. He used regular papers, stayed for a few days, then moved south. Meanwhile bought a gun, probably through clandestine channels. A weapon used in the attack on the Jewish temple.

A dramatic raid ended by the blitz of federal leatherheads transferred with a special flight from the Quantico base in Virginia. The terrorist was killed, save the faithful who were inside. The story has interesting aspects.

Meanwhile, the “trajectory” of man. His family, while condemning the gesture, wondered how it was possible that he managed to enter the United States despite having a record. He also talked about mental problems developed over time. However, it is clear that Akram, 44, still managed to reach a target thousands of kilometers from his home.

The second aspect concerns the motive. During the action the English he asked for the release of the Pakistani Qaedist Aafia Siddiqui, held in a prison about forty kilometers from the synagogue. The story of the woman has in the past aroused attention in the integralist arena, a symbol and a flag. So it could have triggered the act.

Then the third segment, on which they are working on both sides of the Atlantic: the context. Did he do it all by himself? Are the two teenagers stranded in Manchester friends or accomplices? Was there a prompter? Finally the target. Places of prayer continue to be objective everywhere. Churches, synagogues, mosques are at the center of attacks organized by jihadists, supremacists but also simply disturbed people. Impossible to defend all the sites, easy to hit them, great media or propaganda return. Conditions that are an incentive for those who act in the name of an ideology, for the “professionals” of violence, for the do-it-yourself militants but also for those who are only trying to win a sinister fame.