Two thirds of customers are still without electricity, while the causes of the blackout are still unknown

The specific causes of the general blackout last night were still a mystery today, Thursday afternoon, while two thirds of the country continued without electricity and the consortium LUMA Energy He anticipated that the investigation of the incident would take a long time.

At a press conference from Strengththe Secretary of the Interior, Noelia García, explained that, of the 1.5 million LUMA clients, some 500,000 had already recovered the service at 5:00 p.m.

According to Kevin Acevedo, vice president of Energy Affairs for the consortium, “the majority” of subscribers would have light before the end of the day, but he refrained from offering estimates of quantity and time. He did admit, however, that there would be “pockets” that would get electricity back tomorrow, Friday.

“The numbers (of clients with service) have increased significantly since we were on this podium (in the morning) and that is what we have said. The afternoon numbers, with the units that have entered generation into the system, will increase significantly”said Acevedo, after mentioning that Bayamón, Vega Baja, Arecibo, Aguadilla, Mayagüez, Ponce, Fajardo, Canovanas, Carolina and San Juan are some of the towns where there is already light.

Earlier in the day, La Fortaleza reported that Governor Pedro Pierluisi – who is on an official trip to Spain – gave LUMA and the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) restore the electrical service in its entirety. The blackout occurred at around 8:45 pm yesterday.

Given Acevedo’s inaccuracies –and questions from El Nuevo Día–, the Secretary of the Interior stated that said goal “is maintained”. “The restoration has to be as soon as possible and no operational management can be skimped on, as long as safety is ensured. If the scenario changes, we will ask LUMA to adjust its projections, but the goal is still for the service to be restored in 24 hours,” Garcia said.

For his part, the executive director of PREPA, Josué Colón, pointed out that “we have continued the synchronization of units to the electrical system and the energization of 230 and 115 thousand volt circuits” in various parts of the island.

At the time of the press conference, he added, there were about 700 megawatts online, and the expectation is to add about 300 in the next few hours.

Colón assured that the municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra “are energized” through the 38 thousand volt submarine cable that leaves the so-called big island.

Regarding the operations for tomorrow, Friday, in the government, García indicated that tonight it will be specified if there will be classes and if non-essential public employees will have to report to work.

In this regard, the Secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos, specified that some 213 schools are energized, and that the agency is inclined to establish a plan that prioritizes the opening of schools in municipalities where there is already electricity.

The executive president of the Water and sewage Authority (AAA), Doriel Pagán, said that some 162,000 customers – out of a total of 1.3 million – are without water due to the blackout. The number once reached 182,000, but has been shrinking as power is restored, he said.

What there are are “theories”

Questioned specifically about the causes of the blackout, Acevedo argued that, just over 20 hours after it occurred, he had not spoken with the LUMA engineers stationed at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla, where the incident originated.

“There will be theories and we are going to study those hypotheses to see if they are correct. The hypothesis that has sounded the most and that I have heard and has been said here is that a ‘breaker’ failed “he said, referring to switch 0082 of unit #5 of Costa Sur, whose failure would have caused a fire.

The failure caused, in turn, the exit of unit #6 from the plant and the activation of the protection system of the entire electrical network, so that the other plants that were in operation were turned off.

“We are doing the necessary tests to verify if the portion of the substation that was not so strongly impacted (by the fire) can be put into service, but that will be subject to responsible decisions. Here, nothing is going to be done in a hurry,” Acevedo continued.

Regarding the investigation of the blackout, he commented that it began “less than 24 hours ago and that process is going to take as long as it has to take.”

He stated that the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, as the regulator of the electricity industry on the island, will require a report on what happened, and “that report has to be based on a serious study and that is going to be public, but they have to Give time for the process to take place.

Likewise, he described as “positive” that the news about the blackout “has reached the federal level, because they cannot forget about us.”

At another point in the press conference, Acevedo argued that, despite the last six quarterly increases in electricity bills, customers “are much more satisfied (with LUMA) than they were before (with PREPA).”

The executive director of PREPA refused to react to what Acevedo said and chose, instead, to affirm that his priority is the restoration of service as soon as possible.

La Fortaleza reported that the next update will be 24 hours after the blackout.