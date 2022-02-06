two thirds of the construction sites stopped due to a close on sale

If the government wanted to stop the many home bonus scams it probably did it in the worst way.

The squeeze on the assignment of credit is one of those classic cures so heavy as to be counterproductive. Let’s see what is happening and why the panic is now so much. After being praised in every way as a measure capable of restarting the Italian economy, the house bonuses have shown their true face. A real factory of scams that amount to 4 billion. Prosecutors investigate and probably the billions to have been scammed will be even more. The government had to run for cover because this waste of public money, especially at a time of such economic fragility and poverty, made no sense to many. So he first intervened with the anti-fraud decree which made the bonus machine more convoluted, but not the stop. But the squeeze on the assignment of credits is producing precisely those effects that other experts in the construction world had sadly predicted.

It is Corriere delle Alpi to underline how in Belluno the tightening on the assignment of credits has blocked two thirds of the construction sites. A shocking figure if we think that it took only a few days from the announcement of the close to block two thirds of the construction sites. And it is to be believed that what is happening in Belluno is not very different from what is happening in the rest of the country. The truth is that there is a palpable atmosphere of anxiety not only in the world of construction but also in that of banks and credit. In fact, many banks have a strong apprehension about all the credits generated by the bonuses and which are now in their stomachs. Poste Italiane has even already closed the platform for the assignment of credits well in advance of the provisions of the legislation that allows the multiple assignment of credits until February 16.

In short, a real ruckus and now it becomes clear that those who were talking about the possible end of the house bonuses, probably were not exaggerating.