Two thirds of the women who practice medicine in Spain have suffered or witnessed situations of inequality

Within the conference organized this week by the medical corporation around Women’s Day, the deputy secretary of Cgcom, Rosa Arroyo, presented the preliminary results of a survey in which nearly 5,000 members from all over Spain participated.

The recent survey, answered between the months of October 2021 and January 2022, has highlighted that there is a greater number of interim and temporary contracts for women who practice medicine. Thus, it is reflected that 40.3% of the total number of surveys have interim or temporary contracts. But, in addition, in women this percentage is higher than 50%, while in men it stands at 25.3%, that is, half that of women. In short, it is found that 27.4% of women have a temporary contract compared to 12.6% of men. This precariousness is suffered much more by the younger segments, being especially notable in those under 35 years of age for both sexes and especially for women.

Other relevant data are those referring to the reduction of working hours for childcare, which represents 80% in women compared to 10% in men. Data that shows that women continue to be much more linked than men to the role of housewife and that she continues to be the one who faces the repercussions of the reduction of working hours on her working life on a daily basis. 50.1% of female doctors consider that reducing their working hours to care has some negative impact in terms of possibilities for professional development and/or economic capacity, compared to 18.8% of male doctors.

Inequality in the first person

The data has shown that two thirds of the women, 66.6%, who practice medicine have seen, suffered, or both, situations of inequality related to gender discrimination. And within this percentage, half of those surveyed claim to have experienced them in the first person in addition to also perceiving them in other colleagues. In global terms, both men and women, 44.5% have declared having been present in situations of inequality.

However, regarding the reasons why they consider that there are situations of inequality in their workplace, the first is a greater need for conciliation among women, followed by greater difficulty in accessing management or leadership positions, a less recognition of women by superiors, as well as worse working conditions for women; workplace harassment and finally, salary discrimination.

wage discrimination

In reference to the income received for their work, 21.3% of all those surveyed affirm that they have experienced or have seen situations of inequality related to the remuneration of professionals. This percentage increases to 33.2% in responses made only by female doctors. Among the causes that cause these inequalities, the survey highlights the use of conciliation measures, occupying fewer positions of responsibility and carrying out extraordinary activity less frequently.

With regard to this generalized situation in the medical profession, it has been considered that among the most appropriate measures to facilitate the promotion of female doctors to leadership and management positions is the option of assessing the curriculum anonymously according to ability, merits and objectives is the most appropriate measure. Almost 70% of those surveyed support this measure, followed by: having parity courts, incorporating women based on parity criteria and improving conciliation measures and it is that in the latter significant differences are observed due to gender.

