Two-thirds of women practicing medicine have seen or suffered gender inequality

The Gender and Profession Observatory of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) has presented this week the data from the latest survey to find out the situation of women in the medical profession, a photograph that reflects that two thirds of the professionals have seen or experienced in first person situations of inequality due to gender.

Within the conference organized by the medical corporation for Women’s Day, the deputy secretary of Cgcom, Rosa Arroyo, presented the preliminary results of this survey in which nearly 5,000 members from all over Spain participated.

The survey, answered between the months of October 2021 and January 2022, highlights that there is a greater number of interim and temporary contracts for women who practice medicine. Thus, it is reflected that 40.3 percent of the total number of surveys have interim or temporary contracts. However, in women this percentage is higher than 50 percent while in men it stands at 25.3 percent, that is, half that of women. Specifically, 27.4 percent of women have temporary contracts compared to 12.6 percent of men. This precariousness is suffered much more by the younger segments, being especially notable in those under 35 years of age for both sexes.

70% believe that assessing the CV anonymously would facilitate women’s access to managerial positions

The reduction in working hours for childcare represents 80 percent in women and only 10 percent in men. The survey highlights that there is 16.6 percent of the total number of participants who are covered by some type of reduced working day.

In relation to the repercussion of the reduction of working hours in working life, half of the doctors (50.1 percent) consider that it has some negative impact on their professional life in terms of possibilities of professional development and/or economic capacity compared to to 18.8 percent of the doctors.

Protagonists and witnesses of inequality

The data shows that two-thirds of women (66.6 percent) who practice medicine have seen, suffered, or both, situations of inequality related to gender discrimination. Within this percentage, half of the respondents affirmed having experienced them in the first person and also perceived them in other colleagues. In terms of global terms (men and women), 44.5 percent declare that they have seen or experienced this type of situation of inequality.

The reduction of working hours for childcare represents 80% of women and 10% of men

Regarding the reasons why they perceive that there are situations of gender inequality in the medical profession, the first is because there is a greater need for conciliation among women, followed by greater difficulty in accessing management or leadership positions; less recognition of women by superiors; worse working conditions for women; workplace harassment and finally, salary discrimination.

salary difference

In reference to salary differences due to gender, 21.3 percent of all those surveyed affirm that they have experienced or have seen situations of inequality related to the remuneration of professionals. This percentage increases to 33.2 percent in the answers made only by female doctors. Among the reasons that cause these inequalities are the acceptance of conciliation measures, occupying fewer positions of responsibility and carrying out extraordinary activity less frequently.

Regarding the most appropriate measures to facilitate the promotion of female doctors to leadership and management positions, almost 70 percent of all those surveyed consider that evaluating the curriculum anonymously according to ability, merits and objectives is the most appropriate measure. Having joint courts, incorporating women based on parity criteria and improving conciliation measures are other of the most accepted measures, although in the latter significant differences are observed due to gender.