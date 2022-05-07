Two thousand 16 – Bad Bunny: lyrics and video

bad bunny recalls his last year before reaching global stardom in the song “two thousand 16”, which is part of his album ‘A summer without you’. In addition to remembering the songs that were heard at the time, such as Drake’s “Views”, she also makes a reference to “Euphoria” and Zendaya in the lyrics.

Unlike other songs on the album, the song is characterized by its influence on hip hop by including elements such as trap and hi-hats, as well as a return to the R&B that can be seen in the first songs of bad bunny. Next, we share the lyrics and video of “two thousand 16”.

Related news

Bad Bunny – “Two thousand 16”: Video

Bad Bunny – “Two thousand 16”: Lyrics

Bad Bunny, baby

Hey-hey, hey-hey-hey

Related news

life is just a moment

And money don’t buy time

I remember your talent

I’m looking for you and I can’t find you (Hey, hey, hey!)

Tell me what I have to do (Huh!)

Where do I have to fall?

To spend three days and two nights in 2016

Hey, I want to give you by law

Tell me what I have to do, hey

Where do I have to fall (You-uh)

To spend three days and two nights in 2016

Hey, I want to give you by law

I would like to give it replay listening to Drake’s “Views”

The lean and the vape (Huh), the Obey cap

One night at the Mariott, another night at the Okay

Or in the BK parking lot, hey

Baby, I miss the powders in front of the park (Ha)

That you bite me’, that you scratch me, that you mark me’

The condoms are over in the minimarket

I went acapella, oops, may God keep us

At dawn in your room, rulay, don’t let your country catch me (No)

I’m going to hide in the closet while your mom leaves (Huh)

Baby, you were an OG crush since I was in high school

Now I don’t know anything about you since you said “bye, bye”

The best thing you did, you don’t even know the worst (The worst), hey, hey, hey

The Isuzu is now Lamborghini, tell me if you want a ride, heh

Tell me what I have to do

Where do I have to fall (Tell me)

To spend three days and two nights in 2016

Hey, I want to give you by law

Tell me what I have to do

Where do I have to fall?

To spend three days and two nights in 2016

Hey, before I was a king

Hey, call when he leaves

If he sees you with me, by law he faints (Huh)

How delicious I suck it, I never guaya it

Today I have a party in Dizu, tomorrow in Aljibe and I’m staying for Maya, hey

I’m going to give you with euphoria, you are my Zendaya (Rrra!)

And I’m going to take a shot for you, I hope you’re fine

I have been with a thousand and you are still in the top ten

Don’t deny it to me, baby, so do I, eh, eh (No, no, no)

And I’m going to take a shot for you, I hope you’re fine

I have been with a thousand and you are still in the top ten

Don’t deny it to me, I know that I do too, hey

Tell me what I have to do

Where do I have to fall?

To spend three days and two nights in 2016

The lyrics from “Two thousand 16” It was written by bad bunny. Copyright and distribution rights belong to Rimas Music.