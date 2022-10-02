Two thousand soldiers surround Comasagua in search of MS clique

This morning, the Armed Forces and the PNC presented six subjects detained in Comasagua as alleged perpetrators of a homicide./Photo PNC

Some two thousand soldiers surrounded the municipality of Comasagua, in La Libertad, since Saturday night, in search of members of the Witmer Locos Salvatruchos clique, of the MS13 Libertad Program, after committing a homicide in the area, according to President Nayib. Bukele, in his social networks.

“This Saturday, we detected that the Witmer Locos Salvatruchos clique, from the MS13 Freedom Program, is still active and was responsible for a homicide in Comasagua, 2,000 soldiers have surrounded the entire municipality. We know that the gang members are still inside,” he reported. the mandatary.

This morning, the director of the National Civil Police, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, announced the arrest of five men and one woman as alleged perpetrators of the homicide.

Elements of the Operational Tactical Section of the National Civil Police would have been in charge of identifying and arresting the gang members.

The terrorists who manage to evade the operations will not be able to escape the fence, which will be closing more and more, until the last gang member is caught. In a few days, the Witmer Locos Salvatruchos clique, which terrorized Comasagua for decades, will completely cease to exist.”

Nayib Bukele, President of the Republic

Arriaza Chicas announced that the six captured, all members of the Witmer Locos Salvatruchos clique from Comasagua, were prosecuted in the past for illegal groups and extortion, but were always released by the judges.

“This time they will not return to the streets. “We are going to bring to justice those responsible for the homicide that occurred in this municipality, we will comply with the instructions of President Bukele

guarantee peace of mind for families,” said the police director.

President Bukele announced that two thousand soldiers are participating in the military siege of Comasagua.

The six arrested were located in the New Settlement El Rosario in Comasagua.