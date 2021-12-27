Two tips to follow and one mistake to avoid to help reduce the risk of obesity and chronic diseases

There are so many things to watch out for to keep fit, not get fat and prevent chronic diseases. You have to follow the right health advice and avoid making mistakes. To be sure that we are doing everything correctly, it is essential to consult your doctor often, who will indicate the best preventive actions to be carried out.

Today we see three important aspects that should be considered if we want to keep ourselves healthy. In particular, we indicate two tips to follow and one mistake to avoid to help reduce the risks of obesity and chronic diseases, following the opinions of experts.

The advices

The Umberto Veronesi foundation gives some useful tips to be able to lose weight in a healthy way. Citing a study in the International Journal of Obesity, he says he doesn’t rely on dietary supplements for weight loss. This, in fact, could be a mistake, because such products may not be effective.

According to the study cited by the Foundation, the two fundamental tips to follow would be those that many doctors approve of. The first is to have a healthy and balanced diet, which provides all the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of the body and which at the same time does not exaggerate with unhealthy foods.

The second tip is to do at least two and a half hours of physical activity a week. This could really have positive effects on the body.

Therefore, following these tips could reduce the risk of obesity. The Foundation also reminds us that obesity could be at the root of chronic cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and other diseases. Furthermore, it would also increase the risks of stroke and heart attack.

In short, for the experts it would be a balanced diet and physical activity to reduce health risks, not supplements.

In fact, according to one study, these products have no clear evidence of long-term health benefits. Therefore, we must be wary of those who offer these supplements as miracle remedies to stay fit. Indeed, the Veronesi Foundation also invites you to pay attention to any interactions with drugs.

Supplements could be partly useful, if combined with a healthy lifestyle and above all they must be prescribed by the doctor. Instead, we must avoid all do-it-yourself solutions, which are often ineffective or even may involve some health risks.

Deepening

