Two toes of Deion Sanders amputated due to complications after surgery

The former NFL and MLB star recounted in an episode of his documentary series “Coach Prime,” which will air Tuesday night, how he lost two toes to blood clots after surgery.

deion sanders He suffered the amputation of two toes on his left foot due to blood clots caused by a previous surgical intervention.

The head coach of jackson state and member of Pro Football Hall of Famerevealed the severity of his foot injury in an episode of his documentary series “Coach Prime“, which will air Tuesday night via Barstool Sports.

Sanders he was hospitalized for about a month in the middle of last season. Their Tigers they finished the campaign with a record of 11-2.

He first suffered a dislocated toe, along with an inflamed nerve. The original surgery was performed in September, and she later returned to the field to lead practices with the help of a golf cart and crutches. He got around the sidelines during a game with the help of a scooter.

As he recovered from the operation, his toes began to darken under the bandages.

“They were talking about amputating my toes,” he said. Sanders. “Then they were talking about amputating my leg, from the knee down. Then they were trying to make sure I was still alive.”

Sanders, 54 years old, underwent several procedures. She developed a blood clot in her femoral artery. Also, she developed compartment syndrome, which means her leg swelled up, and the doctors had to skin her leg to drain the fluids. Later, Sanders underwent amputation of his big toe and second toe.

The former defensive back of the NFL played for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washingtonand Baltimore Ravens between 1989 and 2005, including a first retirement from 2001 to 2003, after a stellar career in Florida State. Additionally, he played in the Big leagues for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.