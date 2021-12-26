two top foreign clubs come forward
Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli are about to separate. The distance between the parties is quite wide on the renewal and on his future something concrete begins to move that would lead him away from the blues. Now the mind is on post Covid healing, but the thought of the contract expiring in the summer is always present. And the big names in Europe are ready to take advantage of it.
Bayern Munich and Tottenham on Insigne
In case of non-white smoke for the renewal, four Italian teams could come forward: Inter, Juventus, Milan and Lazio are on the trail of Insigne. The Nerazzurri had already tried it in the summer with no luck, but there is no lack of competition.
Attention to the MLS track, the hypothesis that Insigne is going to play in America should not be overlooked: there he would certainly go to sign a millionaire contract, at unsustainable figures for Napoli and perhaps for any other European club. As with the Toronto, ready to offer him a gig from 7 million per season for four years plus bonuses.
The real news, according to the “Gazzetta dello Sport”, is the inclusion for Insigne of Bayern Munich and Tottenham: to be evaluated if they are willing to bring everyone forward to January or if they will postpone each speech until next summer.
Insigne renewal, there is distance with Naples
Insigne would like to renew the contract with Naples, but on its terms: hypothesis that still stands despite months of negotiations and the current bond expires in a few months. Napoli is willing to go to 4.6 million euros for 5 years, Insigne asks at least 6. The latest update talked about the proposal by his agent of a 7 million euro bonus for the card, a sort of recognition for having remained in the blue club without making agreements with other clubs despite the expiring contract. From here the sharp braking by De Laurentiis: this is why the rupture between the parties, with Insigne expiring in 2022, is a scenario to be taken even more into account.