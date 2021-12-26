two top foreign clubs come forward

Bayern Munich and Tottenham on Insigne

In case of non-white smoke for the renewal, four Italian teams could come forward: Inter, Juventus, Milan and Lazio are on the trail of Insigne. The Nerazzurri had already tried it in the summer with no luck, but there is no lack of competition.

Attention to the MLS track, the hypothesis that Insigne is going to play in America should not be overlooked: there he would certainly go to sign a millionaire contract, at unsustainable figures for Napoli and perhaps for any other European club. As with the Toronto, ready to offer him a gig from 7 million per season for four years plus bonuses.

The real news, according to the “Gazzetta dello Sport”, is the inclusion for Insigne of Bayern Munich and Tottenham: to be evaluated if they are willing to bring everyone forward to January or if they will postpone each speech until next summer.