Two twin marriages give birth to ‘identical’ children in the US

The sibling pairs met in 2017 at a twins festival and are now the parents of two babies who also look like twins. Photo: Taken from Instagram.

Virginia. Jax and Jett Saylers are cousins, but they look like twins. The two babies are the product of two twin relationships: twins Brittany and Briana; and twins Jeremy and Josh. According to the media ‘The Sun’, the pairs of brothers met in 2017 at a festival of twins.

Since then, they started dating and, six months after dating, Josh and Jeremy proposed to Brittany and Brianna. The two couples have lived in the same household since 2018, in Virginia, United States. They also share on social networks what the day-to-day of these families is like.

[ ‘Boom’ sin precedentes de gemelos en el mundo ]

In 2020, the couples announced on their Instagram account that both sisters were pregnant and that they were expecting both babies to be born at the same time. “Guess what… Both couples are pregnant!” was the description of the photo in the publication.

“Our babies will not only be cousins, but genetically they will also be brothers. We can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other as well,” she added.

From the moment they made the announcement, their followers have been aware of the babies on social networks. Many of them made comments of support and joy in the publication. Congratulations! They look happy as parents. It will be amazing and we are so proud of you,” one user commented.

The babies

Almost two years after the news, the couples shared a photo of the two little ones, who are physically identical, which astonished his followers even more.” Cousins, genetic brothers and quaternary twins!”, is the description of the publication on Instagram.

According to the medium ‘Futurism’, it is possible to call these two babies as brothers, although in theory they would only be cousins. This is because when two children are born to two sets of twins, there is no difference in the genetic material, because it is exactly the same.

For this reason, it can be determined that they are brothers and, being physically the same, they are also considered Twins.

[ Corona y Covid, así llamaron a unos gemelos en India ]