two twins thus enter the story

One was born in 2021, the other in 2022. Alfredo is the oldest of the couple, in fact he waited for his sister Aylin for 15 minutes. The story of Fatima Madrigal, a Californian mother, has become a social event. It has been talked about not only in America about what happened on January 1 at the Nativida Medical Center in Salinas, California.

MORE INFORMATION

Fatima gave birth to her son Alfredo at 11:45 pm on December 31st. 15 minutes later she also gave birth to her daughter Aylin when it was already January 1st. A very rare event that happens only once in two million. Here are the words of Ana Abril Arias, the doctor who helped the twins to be born: «This was certainly one of the most memorable parts of my career. It has been a real pleasure to help these little ones get here safe and sound in 2021 and 2022. What a great way to start the new year! “

CREDIT: NATIVIDAD MEDICAL CENTER

As reported by the fact sheet published by the Californian hospital, there are approximately 120,000 twin births in the United States each year, representing just over 3% of all births. “Twins with different birthdays are rare and some estimate that the chance of twins being born in different years is one in 2 million.”