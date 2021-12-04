two upcoming Epic Games Store gifts announced

At the moment, PC gamers can redeem two free games on the Epic Games Store: the well-known survival horror Dead by Daylight and the peculiar While True: Learn.

This promotion will remain active until 17:00 from Thursday 9 December 2021. At the same time, the platform owned by Epic Games will offer the possibility of adding two further titles to its collection. As you can verify directly from the image at the bottom of this news, this is the selection of new ones free games proposed by Epic Games Store:

Godfall: Challenger Edition : reduced version of the original looter-shooter published by Gearbox Software, the latter offers players the opportunity to dedicate themselves to the contents part of the endgame of Godfall. Therefore, the Story mode of the game is absent, while the options will be accessible Light carrier, Stones of the Dream And Tower of Evidence Ascent. Confirmed support for cooperative multiplayer, for up to three players;

Prison Architect: peculiar management that puts the players in the shoes of a prison director. The Online and Escape modes expand the offer, with the possibility of attempting to escape from a maximum security prison, created respectively by the AI ​​or by other users;

It is therefore confirmed that Godfall: Challenger Edition will also be free on PC, as well as part of the collection of free games included with PlayStation Plus in December 2021. The latter and Prison Architect can be obtained through the Epic Games Store in the period between 9 and December 16, 2021.