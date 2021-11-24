two Updates are coming, the first will be available from tomorrow – Nerd4.life

The guys from DICE have announced the arrival of two new Updates for Battlefield 2042, with the aim of solving some of the problems currently affecting the shooter, but also to bring balances to weapons and vehicles and much more. Update 2 will be available starting tomorrow, Thursday 25 November.

The launch of Battlefield 2042 (our review here) was not well received, with the game among other things in the top 10 of the lowest rated games on Steam. Among the criticisms raised by the players, the presence of numerous technical problems, balance problems and design choices that differ too much from the previous chapters of the series.

With a post on the game’s official website, the developers say they are constantly working to evolve and improve the game and listen carefully to fan feedback, especially those related to features currently absent in the game, such as voice chat. In this regard, DICE has promised the arrival of news in the future.

“We want to assure you that we are carefully evaluating your wishes regarding the return of some legacy features. End match scoreboards, browser servers and functions like voice chat are important topics for us. We will come back to talk to you when we have some things that we can show you. , including details on our long-term plans for certain features and functions. ”

Battlefield 2042

As for the immediate future, DICE has announced that Update 2 will be available tomorrow, while theUpdate 3 is in the pipeline in early December. The developers have also promised a further update before the holiday season, while new details on Season 1 will be revealed in early 2022.

As for the Update 2 and 3, the goal is to improve the performance and stability of the servers, solve some problems related to aiming with mouse and the assisted aim of the controllers on consoles, make some changes to the weapons and their balance. , as well as countermeasures against Portal servers created by players specifically to farm XP. The list of changes is really long, you can consult it on the official website at this address.