Two Victims and Suspected Gunman Killed in St. Louis School Shooting

(CNN) — Two victims and the suspected shooter were killed in Monday’s shooting at the VPA Central School in St. Louis, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Commissioner Lt. Col. Michael Sack.

During a news conference, Sack said the shooter and an adult female were pronounced dead at a local hospital and another teenage female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A total of 8 victims were taken to an area hospital, according to Sack.

“Our department responded to an active shooting incident this morning at VP Central School. A suspect has been taken into custody,” the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet.

The institute is a magnet school about six kilometers southwest of the city center.

Students are being evacuated from campus and are going “to safe and secure sites,” the district continued.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

News of the shooting comes the same day Michigan teenager Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges in a Michigan school shooting last year that killed four people and wounded seven others. And on November 1, Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced for the shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, which killed 17 people.

As the shooting in St. Louis unfolded, a Michigan prosecutor addressed the scourge of gun violence in the country in the wake of Crumbley’s guilty plea.

“It’s not just about sharing with other departments. Gun violence is preventable, that’s what I’ve learned. And the fact that there’s another school shooting doesn’t surprise me, which is horrible,” he said. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

“We have to keep the public and educate the public … about how we can prevent gun violence. It’s preventable, and we should never allow it to be something we have to live with.”