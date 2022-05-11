Two virtual instruments designed by Noah “40” Shebib (Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys) at NI

The two new virtual instruments 40’s Very Own Keys and 40’s Very Own Drums were designed in collaboration with Canadian producer Noah 40 Shebibknown for his 18 Grammy nominations, being the co-founder with Drake and Oliver El-Khatib of the OVO Sound label, and for his work on titles by artists such as Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Nas, Action Bronson, Jaie Foxx, or even Jay-Z (he also played in his youth in several series and films, including Virgin Suicides where he takes on the role of Parkie Denton).

Noah 40 Shebib therefore delivers two instruments, one focusing on keyboards and the other on rhythms, including sounds recorded in his SOTA studio and featuring‘a 40 setting to approach the sound submarine of the artist. To celebrate the launch, the two Play Series instruments are available as a bundle for 99 euros until May 22, instead of 138 euros. Both Komplete instruments require the latest version Kontakt 6, or the free version Kontakt Player.