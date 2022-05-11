Entertainment

Two virtual instruments designed by Noah “40” Shebib (Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys) at NI

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

The prolific German editor/builder Native Instruments today offers two new virtual instruments in the Play Series range.

The two new virtual instruments 40’s Very Own Keys and 40’s Very Own Drums were designed in collaboration with Canadian producer Noah 40 Shebibknown for his 18 Grammy nominations, being the co-founder with Drake and Oliver El-Khatib of the OVO Sound label, and for his work on titles by artists such as Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Nas, Action Bronson, Jaie Foxx, or even Jay-Z (he also played in his youth in several series and films, including Virgin Suicides where he takes on the role of Parkie Denton).

Two virtual instruments designed by Noah "40" Shebib (Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys) at NI

Noah 40 Shebib therefore delivers two instruments, one focusing on keyboards and the other on rhythms, including sounds recorded in his SOTA studio and featuring‘a 40 setting to approach the sound submarine of the artist. To celebrate the launch, the two Play Series instruments are available as a bundle for 99 euros until May 22, instead of 138 euros. Both Komplete instruments require the latest version Kontakt 6, or the free version Kontakt Player.

Two virtual instruments designed by Noah "40" Shebib (Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys) at NI

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Justin Lin leaves the direction of Fast & Furious 10 days after the start of filming

12 seconds ago

Justin Bieber is the most requested pop singer on tour this summer!

2 mins ago

Marvel: Bryce Dallas Howard could star in and direct “Fantastic 4” | Film and Television

12 mins ago

Algerian Riyad Mahrez dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button