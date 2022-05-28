Two voices, two talents in Ferrals-les-Corbières

Sunday May 22, two Ferralais brilliantly illustrated themselves in the singing competition “A voice, a talent”, organized by the MJC of Ginestas, which brought together candidates from all walks of life: Limoux, Sigean, Ginestas, Sallèles-d’Aude and therefore also Ferrals. Six categories had been defined: junior seed, junior, young adult, adult, senior, author and duo. Simon Oliet, 20, won in the young adult category. It was both his first competition and his first time performing in public.

He had been selected the day before with treat you betterby Shawn Mendes, before winning on Sunday with If you were there, from Louane. Having always loved to sing, he started taking singing lessons five years ago. This victory motivated him even more to continue. Danièle de la Chapelle won the trophy in the senior category, starting to seduce the public on Saturday during the selections with Song about my funny lifeby Véronique Sanson, and winner on Sunday with I want, of Zazie, who won a triumph. She took a lot of pleasure which she shared with the public. Danièle is not at her first attempt, she had already won the competition “Les Voix d’or des Corbières” in Lézignan, three years ago, in the senior category. Since there has not been another edition since, she still holds the title. Loving singing since her earliest childhood, she has, among other things, been part of the choir of the Lycée de Sèvres, with which she performed in the Salle Gaveau in Paris. As an adult, taken by her life and her children, she put her musical passion on hold. Then, in 2005, she took singing lessons for the first time, before then embarking on local competitions. Congratulations to the two winners. It should be noted that our village is well endowed in terms of talent, since Agnès Clément won the Voix d’or des Corbières in 2012.