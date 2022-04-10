Two ‘WandaVision’ Characters Appear in Marvel Sequel

Marvel fans are already waiting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel sequel that hits theaters on May 6. Directed by Sam Raimi and with Benedict Cumberbatch as the franchise’s sorcerer, the film is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the premiere in December Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the third installment where Tom Holland plays Spider-Man, Stephen Strange’s character casts a spell that triggers the opening of the multiverse. This causes serious consequences, which can be seen in Doc Strange 2. However, the Marvel superhero Wanda Maximoff or the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, also returns in this film. In this way, a new advance has confirmed the appearance of two characters from WandaVision, the Disney + fiction that started Phase 4 of the UCM.

In the trailer it is seen how Wanda and Stephen have strange nightmares. In the case of the Scarlet Witch, her children Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) appear in her dreams. This connects with the end of Scarlet Witch and Vision, where the protagonist agrees to abandon everything she has built in the Westview, which she created to be able to live with Vision (Paul Bettany). In this installment, Wanda and the synthezoid will also have two children, who will end up disappearing.

Poster for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Marvel Studios

Later, in the post-credits of WandaVisionthe Scarlet Witch appears studying the grimoire dark hold either The Book of Sins, while he is in a remote place and away from the rest of the characters. But when the scene is about to end, the protagonist perceives the cries for help from her children, of whom she does not know her whereabouts.

In addition to Cumberbatch and Olsen, the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is completed by Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. All of them will return in this sequel, in which Xochitl Gomez, who will play América Chavez, will also make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Some Fox characters could reunite in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

The expectation of the film has increased with the release of the latest trailer, which has led to multiple speculations. Some point out that, after the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home and its subsequent success, it’s likely that some Fox characters will appear in Marvel’s latest.

It should be noted that in the preview the voice of Patrick Stewart, the actor who embodied Charles Xavier in the saga, is heard. X Men from 20th Century Fox, since the mutants and the Fantastic Four now belong to Marvel Studios because the studio is owned by Disney.