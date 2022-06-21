Two weeks after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, Shakira reappears moving her hips

In the first days of June, the rumor began to spread that the relationship of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué it had come to an end. Speculation about some posts, hypotheses from entertainment journalists and a bit of intuition were the first signs. However, a few days later the singer made the official announcement.

It was exactly on June 4 when what seemed to be a happy couple released a joint statement, issued by the EFE agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding” was the full text of Shakira and his ex.

Although every day there are news of the alleged infidelities that Pique committed against the Colombian, and all the strategies she used for it, the singer has continued with her artistic life as if nothing had happened. She even in the interim released a collaboration with Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta called “Don’t you worry”.

this past weekend, Shakira posted a video on her Instagram account wearing a beautiful blue outfit, made up of a top and wide hip pants with openings that showed her legs. Without a doubt, her figure remains intact after 45 years and two children: Sasha and Milan.

relaxed and sensual, Shakira showed his characteristic movement of hips. “We’re going to start moving the hips and then pulling the abdomen in and out. Then we imitate the movement of a snake and then we mark the hip and throw it from side to side, ”she explained as she marked the steps. The publication exceeded one and a half million likes and 16,000 comments.