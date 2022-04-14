Two weeks of absence: Raúl de Molina is not in El Gordo y la Flaca and the concern begins

Raul de Molina It’s not in El Gordo y la Flaca. His two-week absence is making fans wonder if Univision decided to remove him from the show that he has hosted for 20 years alongside Lili Estefan. But here we can confirm that Raúl de Molina is still part of El Gordo y la Flaca. The driver is simply on vacation in Madrid, as we have already mentioned in other publications.

Months ago it was said that TelevisaUnivision might no longer want Raúl de Molina in El Gordo y la Flaca. Programs such as Gossip No Like commented on this information. However, this is not true. Raúl is still part of the program and currently he is simply on vacation in Madrid.

We know that the driver really likes Spain, because he has been visiting Madrid regularly for a long time. And together with his wife, she also enjoys gastronomy, as well as architecture and other arts that Madrid offers as a tourist city. In addition, after the pandemic and the confinement, there are many who, being able to travel, decided to return to their passions.

Another clue that Raúl de Molina is still in El Gordo y la Flaca is the promotion that launched the show, where they celebrate more than 20 years of success with Lili Estefan and Raúl. And where they show how over the years they have been able to update and incorporate new talent into the show, an example is: Clarissa Molina, Roberto Hernández; Carlitos the producer, has been with them for many years.

