Two women are murdered in separate events in Río Piedras and San Sebastián

Two women were murdered in separate events that occurred between Saturday night and early today, Sunday, in Río Piedras and San Sebastián, reported the Police Bureau.

In river stones A 27-year-old woman was murdered while she was on the premises of the Berwind residential complex, on 65 Infantería Avenue.

According to the report, the murder took place at 10:32 pm at the entrance to the parking lot of the aforementioned place. There she was shot to death. Tamaris Enid Concepcion Pacheconeighbor of the Torres de Cervantes condominium in Río Piedras.

The victim, who was identified by her partner, fell lifeless to the ground. Multiple shell casings of different calibers were recovered at the scene. Among the belongings of the deceased were several pots of medical cannabis and pills, two cell phones and the keys of a vehicle.

The investigation fell to Agent Eric Ortiz, from the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of San Juan and the prosecutor Edmanuel Santiago.

While, in Saint Sebastianthe Uniformed investigates the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a car, in events reported at 4:13 am today, in the Altozano neighborhood.

At the scene, agents from the San Sebastián police district located a 2020 Toyota Yaris, inside which the bodies were found shot.

Police have not identified the deceased at this time.

Agent Ángel Morales, from the Homicide Division, supervised by Lieutenant Orlando Camacho Vélez, director of that specialized division, together with the prosecutor on duty, are working the scene.