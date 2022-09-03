Two women are shot to death in separate events in Salinas and Ponce

Two women were shot to death between last night, Friday, and this morning in separate events in Salinas Y Ponce.

The first crime occurred at about 8:50 pm in the Nandito Espada grocery store located on PR-3, kilometer 151.6, in front of the Salinas flea market.

“What we have is that a vehicle passed on highway number three where, from inside the vehicle, they fired several shots towards the business parking area.reaching the victim and the same falling into the business shot down, “explained the lieutenant William Torresdeputy director of the Police Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) in the Guayama area, to which Salinas belongs.

The victim was identified as Virgin Aurelia Bernier Perez51 years old.

In connection with these events, a 60-year-old man from San Juan was injured by a bullet and his condition was described by Torres as stable.

“Mobile we do not rule out any yet. We are under investigation. So far, we understand that none had a criminal record.”the lieutenant pointed out by telephone.

He also said that they had not reported previous violent incidents in the business where the events occurred.

“Cameras are being checked in the area to find suspects and identify witnesses. We have people, but they have remained silent in the midst of the situation, so we ask for their cooperation, right, to be able to find the people who committed the actsTorres requested.

Anyone with information related to this case can call (787) 343-2020 or (787) 866-2020, extension 1611, to the Guayama headquarters. Calls will be handled under strict confidentiality.

While, The second crime was a double murder that occurred inside the Massa Drink House business, located on Unión Street, in the urban area of ​​Ponce..

Captain Daniel Justiniandirector of the Ponce CIC, explained to this newspaper that the events were reported at around 2:38 am in the place, which he described as a “pub.”

Regarding how the crime occurred, he said that the specific details have not been determined at this time, which is why agents from the Homicide Division are still on the scene this morning.

The woman was identified as Joan Marie Santiago Amil, 26, and the man as Elvin Ruiz Santiago, 20.

“We are investigating and we cannot determine a motive at this time. The shooting attack was inside the establishment. She died at the Doctor Pila Hospital and he died inside the business, ”said the officer.

“There were more people there, because the business was open,” he added.

At the moment, there are no more reports of people injured by bullets.

“We are locating security cameras to download them. And interviewing people. There are a lot of people we are going to interview.”he highlighted.

He also indicated that several bullet casings were removed from the scene, which he described as “very extensive.”

Asked if the shooting attack was carried out by one or more people, Justiniano replied that “this is part of the investigation.”

At the time of this publication, the captain said they did not know if the victims had a criminal record.

The Press Office of the Police Headquarters confirmed that these crimes increased the total number of violent deaths reported so far this year to 392, which translates to 12 fewer cases than those registered up to the same date last year.

While, the violent deaths of Bernier Pérez and Santiago Amil raised the total number of women murdered so far this year to 35. Of the total of 35 murdered women, one of them is a minor, according to the Police.

In contrast, by the same date last year, 22 violent deaths of women had been reported, one of them was a minor.