Two women hostage in a shop in Paris, terrorism excluded – World

A man armed with a knife, “known for psychiatric problems”, has taken two women hostage in a shop in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, a police source learns that excludes the terrorist trail. The kidnapper, “around fifty years old”, holds the two women hostage in a boutique in the Bastille district, where the search and intervention brigade of the police headquarters has been sent, the same source said.

According to the website of the newspaper Le Parisien, the man is inside the shop with the two women hostage and has closed the shutter. Among the requests made to the police, that of being put in contact with the Minister of Justice, Gérald Darmanin and to be able to speak with a negotiator of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) of the French police.

According to the deputy mayor of the area, Emmanuel Grégoire, the area where the two women are held hostage is in the “Aligre sector”, not far from the central square of the Bastille. On Twitter, Grégoire invites citizens to “avoid the area and follow the directions of the police prefecture”. A large security perimeter has been erected between Faubourg Saint-Antoine and rue Crozatier, says Samuel, a witness resident in the neighborhood, quoted by France Presse. Dozens of police cars, motorcyclists, soldiers of the anti-terrorism force and a BRI truck were mobilized for the intervention.