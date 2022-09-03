two women tired of waiting for papers who stepped forward

At just 14 years old, Jessica Biel joined the cast of seven in paradise and became known worldwide throughout its eleven seasons, the longevity of this series even today has not been surpassed, it is still the longest-running family drama in the entire history of television. What options did the actress have to avoid pigeonholing herself later? Many are the interpreters who, after achieving success at a very young age, later failed to find relevant roles, an evil that especially afflicted the protagonists of the 80s and 90s TV series, such as the cast of forced parents, household things either The prince of Bel Air. Candace Cameron (the eldest daughter of the Tanners), Kellie Shanygne-Williams (Steve Urkel’s eternal love) or Alfonso Ribeiro (Cousin Carlton) never got to have significant roles in the projects that were proposed to them.

With only 14 years Jessica Biel debuted in Seven in Paradise

Jessica Biel has not stopped working since, at the age of 24, she concluded her participation in seven in paradise, however, most of the roles she did are secondary or played characters solely moved by romance, without the dramatic depth that she wanted. Biel decided not to continue waiting for Hollywood to knock on her door with the role she wanted to play, but instead chose to be the one to give herself the opportunity to take full advantage of what she knew she could get as an actress and in 2012, At the age of 30, he launched his first feature film in which he secured the leading role, The man of the shadows It is the thriller that offered Biel the opportunity to demonstrate for the first time everything he is capable of in front of the cameras.

Candy is based on a true story that shocked Texas society

After several projects produced and starred by the actress, in 2017 she decided to bring to the screen the homonymous novel by The Sinner, created by the author Petra Hammesfahr, winner of several important literary prizes. In this series Biel plays a woman guilty of murdering a man for no apparent reason, his emotional situation is very complex, which is why he is a character that requires great interpretive height. Biel gave herself the opportunity she wanted, to be the main character in a dramatic thriller, sharing the stage with Bill Pullman (independence day) and with a wide reception success all over the world.

This new Jessica Biel series will premiere on October 12

Now what The Sinner will premiere its fourth season, Biel tries his luck with another project that, once again, returns to choose, produce and star. This time it will be on Disney + and again it is a drama in the key of a thriller, Biel’s favorite genre. On October 12 it will be released worldwide Candy, where she will play a housewife in the 80s, an orderly and diligent woman, who has managed to direct her children’s education, get a spotless home and share her life with an irreproachable husband. But the life of Candy Montgomery, which is the name of Biel’s character, suffers a complete turnaround and her actions will lead to a bloody murder.

Reese Witherspoon pioneered producing her roles

Since 2003, actress Reese Witherspoon had it clear: the only way to stop making films that didn’t fulfill her as an actress would be to give herself this opportunity. Actress born in New Orleans He made his screen debut at the age of 15. and most of the roles she played until she took control of her productions exploited her youthful, comic and somewhat superficial facet. She first decided to take advantage of that stereotype to produce ‘A very legal blonde’ and thus get a good economic starting point, and later be able to invest in her own projects with enormous acting quality such as Wild soul or producing David Fincher’s award-winning feature film with Ben Affleck Loss. Until in 2017 he launched his most successful project, Big Little Liessharing the bill with Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Resee Witherspoon took 10 years to produce Big Little Lies

In 2019 Witherspoon released another winning project, The Morning Show (which we can see on Apple TV +), the series in which he surrounded himself with a cast to match such as Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. However, Reese’s story does not end here. the 46-year-old actress has more than twenty projects in full production that they have planned to be released before 2025 and in most of these she is part of the cast. In addition, her producer is today one of the most relevant in Hollywood, all of her projects garner first-class awards and her voice is one of the most respected in the industry.