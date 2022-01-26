two wonderful adventures on PS5

For the Uncharted saga, the PlayStation 5 generation is still territory “unexplored“. Nathan Drake’s amazing vicissitudes kicked off on PS3, and then closed the curtain on PlayStation 4 with a chapter, A Thief’s End, which represents the zenith of all the best qualities of the series. We don’t know if Naughty Dog has intention, perhaps in the near future, to brush up on the brand with an unreleased episode that can show us the graphic treasures of PlayStation 5, but in the meantime Nathan, Sully, Elena and the whole gang of adventurers have chosen to explore the Sony flagship with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, a collection that offers both the fourth chapter and the expansion The Lost Legacy, starring Chloe and Nadine, in a single package. Both works have been re-proposed without any added content, and have received only a graphic refinement to the passage on PS5, with attached support for DualSense and 3D audio.

You have to imagine Naughty Dog as a conscientious archaeologist who removes the dust from his precious find with a brush: here the graphics of Uncharted 4 and of The Lost Legacy thus acquire a greater cleanliness and clarity. It is true that, in the end, the cleaning work is visible, but not particularly remarkablemade less satisfactory by Sony’s somewhat peculiar distribution policy.

How much does the collection cost?

On the PlayStation Store the collection can be purchased at a price of 49.99 euros and includes, as already mentioned, the two titles distributed years ago on the PS4 in a remastered edition, but without the multiplayer component.

The peculiarity of the distribution mechanism consists in the fact that if you own even only one of the games, it is sufficient to upgrade at a cost of 10 euros to obtain the collection The Legacy of Thieves on PS5, in which both products are present. . Let’s take a practical example, in order to clarify any doubts: if you only have Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy in PS4 format in the library, by paying 10 euros you can grab the remastering for PS5 of both A Thief’s End and its expansion.

But be careful, because the update is not applicable to PlayStation Plus versions (we remember that Uncharted 4 was among the games of the Instant Game Collection of April 2020). In our opinion, a rather cumbersome approach, that of Sony, which has chosen to go the path of paid upgrades for all future cross-gen exclusives, with the exception of the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. As Jim Ryan has repeatedly reiterated, in fact, the first party works published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, such as God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 will offer the upgrade option from PS4 to PS5 at the standard price of 10 euros. optics, the Legacy of Thieves proves to be consistent with the path taken by the Japanese company.

However, we remain of the idea that this is an advantageous offer only for users who own only one of the two titles in the library, or for new players who, at the entrance cost of 50 euros, will have the opportunity to experience two adventures extraordinary at their maximum splendor. Those who have already had the opportunity to properly flesh out both End of a Thief and the Lost Legacy know that they will find themselves in front of a collection that does not bring really flashy improvements on the visual front, with the exception of a doubling of the frame rate (from 30 to 60 fps) which instead manages to make a difference.

Graphics, framerate and DualSense modes

Both games in the collection have three rendering modes. The first is called Fidelity, designed to maximize visual quality, with a native resolution in 4K and a frame rate anchored at 30 frames per second; the second is the Performance option which tries to balance resolution and fps: on a UHD TV, the starting resolution will be 1440p, upscaled to 4K, while on a 1080p panel users will get a full HD image with supersampling from 1440p.

In Performance mode the target – fully centered – of the frame rate is 60 fps. The Perfomance + option closes the circle, which with a resolution of 1080p makes the frames splash at 120 fps, provided of course you have a panel compatible with this refresh rate.

Comparing the Fidelity mode to the graphics of the base PS4 edition the impact in terms of cleaning the visual horizon and textures is noticeable, although certainly not sensational. The image is crystal clear, the architectures of the masterful scenography of Uncharted 4 are best enhanced by the clarity of the details in the foreground, and the rendering of the details – such as the signs of wear on Nathan’s suspenders or the sweat and mud stains that dirty his clothes – undoubtedly becomes more defined.

The foliage in the distance also appears a bit denser, as do the slightly more full-bodied shadows. However, these are improvements that are mostly perceptible in a direct comparison, and the detachment in terms of glance certainly does not make the jaw drop. In Fidelity mode, on the other hand, in the face of greater graphic cleaning, the frame rate remains fixed on the threshold of 30 fps. If the visual beauty of Uncharted 4 and its expansion is still today able to leave you speechless, the merit lies not so much in an update that does its duty without great effort, but rather in the avant-garde wonders already achieved in the days of PS4 and in the sublime artistic direction.

Things change if we focus on the Performance option: A drop in resolution compared to Fidelity mode, which is mainly noticeable in the definition of textures at close range, is in our opinion an acceptable sacrifice to benefit from a considerable increase in fluidity.

At 60 fps Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy are a breathtaking spectacle, capable of significantly raising the dynamism of the heart-pounding sequences and the lightning-fast shootings that are underpinned by the adventures. The firefights, the vertiginous climbs, the breathless escapes and the exploratory sessions acquire a new dimension, thanks to an injection of adrenaline which is frankly very difficult to resist, after having tasted it.

As for the exclusive features of the PS5 version, beyond the implementation of 3D audio and lightning-fast loading made possible by the console’s SSD, it is worth focusing briefly on Dualsense supporteffective and tangible, although not exciting.

Haptic feedback is felt with a more intense vibration when climbing, when Nate or Chloe grabs a rocky surface, or when they land on the ground after a particularly large leap; the adaptive triggers instead become the protagonists of the shootings, with a discreet differentiation based on the weapon held, giving an extra touch of immersion to the shooting phases, without however becoming invasive or predominant.

How many fantastic adventures

Putting purely technical issues aside, (re) play the final two chapters of Uncharted in 2022 continues to be an inexhaustible source of amazementwhich flows uninterruptedly in an exhilarating crescendo of vivacity, humor and unrestrained showmanship.

In our review of Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End we argued that the latest act of Nathan Drake’s raids was the best adventure game ever created, and six years after its debut we are ready to reiterate it without reservation. Variety, rhythm and surprising emotional intensity are the cornerstones of a script that, hand in hand with a high school game design, it helps to conceive an all-encompassing experience, where the sense of wonder is a constant companion. Uncharted 4 is a pleasant Stendhal syndrome made into a video game: in front of dazzling panoramas and temples of overwhelming beauty, emotion often takes over, leaving us astonished several times.

The Lost Legacy is no lessin the face of an understandable reduction in scenographic diversity, he further expands the freedom of action present in fits and starts in End of a Thief, experiencing a whole new airiness for the series.

The expansion not only has the courage to get Nate off the stage to put the spotlight on Nadine and Chloe, promoted to protagonists, but also has the audacity to give new breath to a gameplay already well-tried. In short, Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy reconfirm themselves as two of the most satisfying adventurous experiences ever, essential, unshakable, majestic today as yesterday, immune to the repercussions of age.