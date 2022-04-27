Two workers who were burned in the Canal del Sol fire remain in critical condition

Two of the three patients who suffered severe burns to the fire in the Canal del Sol and who are in the Dr. Ney Arias Lora Traumatology Hospital are torn between life and death, presenting up to 100% of their body surface burned.

This was reported by Dr. Eddy Bruno, director of the Burn Unit of the aforementioned medical center.

The 22-year-old, Kelvin Bryan Castillo, has 100% of his body surface burned; as well as has deep injuries second and third grade.

“Kevin is in critical condition. We have it intubated by the smoke he inhaled and sedated so he doesn’t feel pain,” Bruno said.

While Germán Rodríguez, 56, has 75% second and third degree flame burns on the face, neck, upper limbs and both legs. In addition, he has an inhalation injury and is under mechanical ventilation.

“Add the component that is a patient with hypertension and with diabetes,” said Dr. Bruno.

“They are on mechanical ventilation, with probable renal dysfunction because they are oliguric patientsthat is to say, that they urinate very little (one of the early signs that suggest that the general condition of the patient is deteriorating) which makes it impossible for us to hydrate and that prevents its evolution”, said the specialist in caumatology.

While the third of the patients, Danny Concepción, who at the time of the fire was welding some iron, was discharged after presenting burns on 10% of his body.

“Danny was discharged and we are treating him on an outpatient basis because he only suffered burns on 10% of his body surface and we rule out a probable smoke inhalation injury, ”said the specialist.

The doctor said that what is given to these patients is comfort, analgesics for pain and they are sedated, but the result “will be catastrophic” and “it is a matter of time”.

relatives

The relatives of the patients who resulted in serious burns on their body were in the Department of Psychology of the center, receiving support and preparation with specialists.

Dr. Bruno said that one of the owners of the Canal del Sol has been united with the relatives and has stated that “they are there for whatever the unit needs.”

When the relatives went to see their relatives, they limited themselves to talking to the media and did not want to issue any statement for reasons that “We are going through a very painful moment.”.

The screams, the tears and the desperation overwhelmed the relatives of Kelvin, the youngest of those affected.

His four brothers with his mother they cried inconsolably as they entered one by one to see him.

“Oh, my brother, such a worker,” said one of them, “why did it happen to you?”, he shouted.

Death

One of the victims who died yesterday was identified as Jose del Carmen Reyes77, who was painting the building at the time.

Caveat

doctor bruno recommended that companies create prevention plans and carry out drills to avoid minor victims.

“We do not have prevention or policies to prevent, nor education of the citizen of what to do when a person is burned”, expressed the doctor.

The country is not in the habit of conducting escaping and prevention trials for patients. He also gave as an example that there are Edes employees who work connections without proper protocol and protection. Similarly, there are cases of mishandling of the tanks in the gas packaging plants.

Also, he highlighted that there should be several emergency doorsas well as an established escape route known to all.