two wrecked cars, a policewoman at the hospital

ANCONA – In the throes of a nervous breakdown he threw everything out of the window: clothes, containers, chairs, furnishings, vases of flowers. The heaviest ones smashed two parked cars, but luckily none were hit by the throwing of objects. However, in the hospital, in addition to the woman who went into a rage, a policewoman ended up, who was injured while trying to restore her to calm.



A shocking night that lived in Piazza Diaz where, around 2, a young woman who lives in a house on the top floors of a building, in a strong state of agitation, started throwing everything out of the window, including pots, baskets, dishes and glasses. The din of the shattered objects and the screams of the woman alarmed the entire neighborhood. Dozens of requests for help were received on 112, the unique number of the territorial emergency. The 118 vehicles rushed to the place, with the automedica and the Red Cross, together with the steering wheels of the Doric police station. Upon their arrival, between piazza Diaz and via Cesare Battisti, they came across a scene of devastation. Two cars parked under the house in question, a BMW 3 Series and a Lancia Y, were completely smashed in the rear, with the windows probably destroyed by the throwing of some flower pots, judging by the dirt that covered the two cars.

In the street, bowls, glass containers and clothes, all rained from the window of the girl who, overcome by hysterics, kept screaming in the middle of the night, waking up the neighbors. The agents of the Flying Squad immediately identified the apartment from which the deluge of objects that could have hit passers-by, although at that hour there was no one in Piazza Diaz. When they entered the house, they had to deal not only with the tenant’s state of agitation, completely out of his mind, but also with her two dogs who, in the general chaos, barked threateningly and were aggressive. Using all their experience, the agents managed to lock them in a room, while the girl, who continued to yell and scream, injured a colleague of theirs, throwing herself at her. The policewoman was accompanied to the emergency room in Torrette for checks, while the young woman, thanks also to the containment techniques adopted by the 118 and Red Cross personnel, once placed in a position not to harm either herself or others, is was transported to the hospital with mandatory medical treatment. To clean up the street from what yesterday morning, to many Ancona citizens passing through Piazza Diaz, at first glance seemed a vandal raid, the Anconambiente operators thought about it.

Last updated: 08:51





