Two years after his appointment, Horacio Duarte remembers when AMLO expressed his support and backing for him

the owner of the National Customs Agency, Horace Duarterecalled through his social networks the message of support and backing for his person, that the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued when announcing the integration of the armed forces in the country’s 49 customs offices.

“Two years ago, in Manzanillo, President López Obrador mentioned the friendship and struggle that we have shared for 30 years. And as they say: love with love is paid ”, was part of the message that accompanied the video of the message published by Duarte Olivares.

In addition, he said that the challenge was to clean the Customs of corruptionfor which an information card highlighted that during this week, the National Customs Agency of Mexico released a new collection record during the first half of 2022, thus surpassing the collection of 2021, which amounted to 1 billion 4 thousand million pesos in income for the Federation, which meant a historical figure for the institution.

He challenged us to clean the Customs of corruption. We stopped the crooks and achieved historic collections. pic.twitter.com/j7sy9QNQsE – Horacio Duarte Olivares (@horacioduarteo) July 17, 2022

Also, he emphasized that the collection exceeds by 134 million pesos what was collected in 2020.

Duarte Olivares also detailed that at the end of the first half of this year, ANAM has collected 523 thousand 959 million pesos, which represents a real increase of 9.88 percent compared to the same period of 2021, a historical year in collection.

