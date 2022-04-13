Two years after the stop for Covid, the awaited exhibition-market of the Treviso Comic Book Festival returns

TREVISO – From 23 to 25 September, for the nineteenth consecutive time, the Comics Association of Treviso organizes the international event dedicated to comics and illustration, among the largest in Italy, as always calling upon artists from the sector from all over Europe and beyond. After a 2021 edition that saw the event win the “Comic Promotion 2021” call (as the first classified festival) of the Directorate General for Creativity of the Ministry of Culture, the Treviso Comic Book Festival is now refining the program of the nineteenth edition which will see the city of Treviso host, after a two-year stop, also the exhibition market which will welcome not only retailers but also many publishing houses in the sector.

The novelty of this 2022, however, is the fact that the direction of the festival has been enriched with a new protagonist, namely the 29-year-old from Treviso Sara Chissalè he has been in the entourage of the event for seven years and who will now direct the TCBF determining its fate together with Nicola Ferrarese, Alberto Polita and the president Stefano Cendron who states: “After a bridge edition of exhibitions, this year we will expand the program by returning to international and above all, the exhibition market will return in a new formula that we will communicate shortly – he explains Stefano Cendron, president of the TCBF – In any case, as always, we are ready to color the city, trusting in the support of our trusted sponsors and institutions ».

Her already extensive professional curriculum has led to the appointment of Sara Chissal. She graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Venice, today she works as a printer and, in 2015, she founded the self-production collective BaldoBranco. An integral part of the organization of the Treviso Comic Book Festival, first as a volunteer, then as curator of exhibitions and coordinator of the self area together with Sara Pavan, she is an expert and passionate about comics and illustration, so much so that she will make her passion available and their skills in the planning and direction of the festival, with a view to renewal and future prospects.