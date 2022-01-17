two years and then you go back to studying. Then Sergio Rubini arrived »- Corriere.it

from Emilia Costantini

The actress: «Playing Oriana Fallaci? Beautiful and difficult “

Being the daughter of a full professor of public law, she had just enrolled in law and worked for a fashion agency when she was asked to audition for a film. “Indeed, after high school, my path seemed to have been traced in the direction of the law firm, yet my passion was elsewhere – he explains the actress Vittoria Puccini -. I needed my work in fashion only to achieve economic independence, I didn’t want to depend on my own. But it was the agency that proposed to try the audition for the film All the love there is directed by Sergio Rubini. I accepted the proposal willingly and, I would say, with great curiosity: I underwent various tests, acting the scenes that were indicated to me by the director and in the end I am chosen. An experience that I didn’t know where it was going to take me kicked off, though the first day on the set I immediately felt at ease and, despite my shyness, I realized I was in the right place. Because I wasn’t Vittoria there, I had the protection of the character I had to play and in which I was hiding. In other words, I could express feelings and emotions without exposing myself in the first person, but through a role that I had to embody. That first experience opened an important channel for me to give vent to my emotions, which I found it hard to bring out. It was a discovery, I moved to Rome and my adventure started“.

So acting was somehow a means to combat his shyness, without the need to resort to the psychoanalyst’s couch?

«A kind of autogenic training. Since I was a child I used to play with my imagination: before falling asleep I invented stories of kidnapped princesses, who then managed to escape … and when I traveled by car, I looked out the window, silently, building bizarre characters and intrigues. My parents asked me what I was thinking, but I didn’t tell them … I was reserved, never an exhibitionist, never interested in showing my feelings. Sometimes, being with your feet planted on the ground in reality is tiring and being able to get out of it, to disconnect, to create your own reality, training your imagination, frees your mind from social impediments, from the expectations that others have towards you. . However, I am always very curious and open to external stimuli that helped me, and help me, to know the world around me, to live my experiences in an energetic way. Ready to observe and listen: I preferred and still prefer to listen rather than talk about me and be listened to. For others I am an excellent confidant, instead for me it is a form of modesty that protects my private life, without putting everything in the streets. But anyway I’m not a loner, I’ve always had a lot of friends ».

When you dropped out, did your father feel bad? How did he react?

«He accepted my choice, but he was categorical saying: I trust you but, if nothing happens within two years, you start studying again. And he did well to tell me, it was the right way to make me understand that I should not be floating in limbo. My parents were certainly a little worried, because the cinema was a world they didn’t know, however they trusted my determination, they gave me strength and confidence. When my first film came out, they organized a nice surprise for me ». Which?

“At that time I was not in Florence, where I was born and where I lived with my family. But my mother orchestrated a great dinner at home, post projection, with many friends, relatives, acquaintances … At the entrance to the house she had also placed a mega sheet, where each of the guests could write, then, a thought of his own, his own evaluation not only on the film, but on the fact that I was starting my journey on the big screen. All the testimonies were strictly signed ».

A kind of report cards?

“Yes, in a fun and loving way. But the even more remarkable initiative was organized when I was the protagonist on TV with

Elisa di Rivombrosa

: mom invited everyone to see the episode, making real listening groups, put around the house. In every room, where there was a television, a few people gathered, even in the kitchen and in the corridor. And once I surprised them, because that evening, while I was on the small screen, you suddenly appeared to everyone in flesh and blood … it was a general ovation ». The famous Elisa was in fact her media turning point.

“I can’t deny it. Twenty years have passed since that character, I’m proud to have played him and it doesn’t seem right now to say that I commit myself to other roles to get away from him. We actors must obviously always measure ourselves with new characters and we must not think about differentiating ourselves from the past, if anything we must identify with the past and go beyond ». She was also the protagonist on stage, in “The cat on the hot roof”, a demanding text. Why have you never felt the need to go to an acting school?

«In the theater the technical difficulties are much greater, it was an extraordinary experience. The reason why I didn’t go to schools is because I started my career by chance and when I was very young I found myself immediately immersed in work: schools are important, but you have to do them immediately otherwise, after a certain age, it becomes too late. If I went back, I would attend them and today I would advise a young actor to attend them, because you acquire a structure, you acquire fundamental tools, you arrive on stage with greater confidence, with broad shoulders and stronger, while I had to learn the trade. on the field … Of course, from time to time, I attended internships with professionals to learn how to use the voice, the body, the gestures … but not a proper school and, in fact, I had more technical problems , compared to colleagues who had trained comprehensively with real masters. I would add, however, that there are things that the school does not teach you ». For instance?

“How to manage your skills, channeling them into a serious, severe, rigid discipline: it takes self-regulation to stay 12-13 hours a day on the set, then study the next scenes and, when you get back in front of the camera, you have to be ready, never in breathlessness. A continuous training, which costs sacrifice, which did not allow me to live my youth. While I played Elisa as a girl, my friends enjoyed a carefree life, went out in the evening, had fun. In the evening I would come home from the set, I would slip in the shower, ate something and go to sleep. I felt the responsibility to play a leading role and, as such, I also had the task of dragging the other performers with a contagious energy, so that everyone gave their best on the pitch ».

On the field, who was your first teacher?

«Obviously Sergio Rubini, an important point of reference, taught me a lot. In particular, I remember one of his recommendations that referred to my ethereal aspect, too clean. And then he repeated to me: you have to get dirty, you have to have the courage to break something inside you … Then, I had other points of reference: an immeasurable passion for Mariangela Melato and for Meryl Streep, not to copy them, only to admire them ». The most difficult character to embody?

«More than one, but certainly playing Oriana Fallaci was a unique experience. First of all, I was in all the scenes of the script, then we shot the television miniseries in the most incredible places: Tunisia, Greece, Vietnam … a complicated process in conditions that were not always optimal. In addition, many hours of tiring make-up, when aging was necessary … I remember when we shot a scene in a Tunisian town: in the script it had to look like summer, instead it was the month of November and together with Vinicio Marchioni, who played Panagulis, we we had to immerse ourselves in a frozen sea … a real climate challenge ». L’Oriana, a Florentine like her …

“Yes, a complex woman, loved and hated. Great provocateur, a Cassandra who predicted many facts, such as Islamic terrorism, which then occurred. I would define her as a female Forrest Gump, except that the character played by Tom Hanks was found by chance in certain situations, while Oriana went to look for them, she wanted to be there to tell what was happening with a strong spirit of adventure ». Now in the fiction «Don’t leave me», broadcast until January 31st on Rai1, is Elena Zonin, a policewoman specialized in computer crimes and, above all, in crimes against children.

“A story set in a secret Venice, a city full of mystery which, for the first time, becomes the location of a thriller, where a very important issue is tackled, which concerns the terrible dangers facing children, for example with online child pornography : the web is a complex macrocosm and they do not have the tools to understand its serious risks. Parents should also be warned, they must carefully monitor the virtual acquaintances of their children “. She is the mother of a fifteen-year-old, Elena …

“I follow her on Instagram and she is very happy with it.” Are you also happy when you see your mother as the protagonist on the small or big screen?

“Well, the best compliment I got recently from you. After the first episode of

Do not leave me

, the next morning at breakfast she looked at me without saying a word, until she revealed herself, saying: mom I liked you and I will follow the next episodes. It was not so obvious … a teenage daughter does not give you compliments to please you … ».