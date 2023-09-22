Two years before appearing in Iron Man 2, Scarlett Johansson starred in an almost forgotten superhero movie and was embarrassed by her costume

21 Sep 2023, 20:09

Bizarre wardrobes can put stars in awkward situations in front of the camera. Scarlett Johansson, just before her debut in the MCU He wore a Nazi uniform for a superhero movie The spirit, During filming, she found it extremely uncomfortable, especially because of her Jewish background and religion.

Scarlett Johansson felt uncomfortable in the suit she had to wear two years before her first appearance in the MCU iron Man 2, Johansson played Silken Floss The spiritThe loyal right-hand man of the deranged villain known as The Octopus (Samuel L. Jackson).

Nick Fury and Black Widow in Nazi Germany

Like his boss, his specialty is an extremely strange wardrobe selection. As Johansson explained in a 2008 interview with Dark Horizons, the uniform caused her a lot of problems:





,I never thought I’d wear a swastika sash, It was completely strange to wear the uniform for the first time. I thought, ‘My grandfather must be rolling in his grave.'”

According to Johansson, she felt particularly uncomfortable being Jewish in that costume. However, in the end, he was able to accept the uniform as part of the film’s over-the-top look. Be that as it may, and in contrast to his career with Marvel Studios, That Nazi suit was only used once… She remained on the big screen as Black Widow for almost 10 years.