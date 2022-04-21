Two years in prison for the accused of broadcasting football matches illegally

The accused, Miguel TG, of Spanish nationality, created between 2013 and 2018 five web pages in which users could watch soccer matches for free and now he will go to jail

An accused of illegally broadcasting football, movies and other content without rights on web pages has accepted in the Court of Madrid a sentence of two years in prison and compensation in a total of 500,000 euros to the Professional Soccer LeagueMediapro and film and video game associations.

The accused, Miguel TG, of Spanish nationality, created between 2013 and 2018 five web pages in which users could watch football matches, movies or download games and music for free, without having the corresponding licenses, through which he obtained advertising revenue for more than of one million euros.

As a result of a conformity agreement, by which Michael TG recognized the facts, the prosecutor has reduced his prison request for him from five to two years and has withdrawn the accusation regarding his mother, for whom he initially requested the same sentence.

The agreement has been joined by the accusations made by The National Professional Football League (LNFP)Mediapro, the Association of National Videographic Distributors and Importers (ADIVAN) and the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI).

The owners of Roja Directa will go to jail for illegally broadcasting soccer matches. EFE

By virtue of this agreement, the President of the Chamber has verbally communicated to Michael TG who is sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of 2,160 euros as the author of a crime against intellectual property with the mitigating circumstance of repairing the damage, in addition to two years of disqualification from carrying out any activity with web pages.

The magistrate warned that the condition for not executing his entry into prison is that he does not commit a crime in five years and pay compensation to those injured within seven years.

Specifically, it must compensate 125,000 to the LNFP, another 125,000 to Mediapro, 241,000 to ADIVAN and 9,000 to AEVI, in addition to making all the assets that were confiscated available to the injured parties.

The computers that were seized will be returned to the defendant once all illegal content has been deleted.

The sentence will collect the facts declared proven by the Prosecutor’s Office, which have been recognized by the accused.

Michael TG It was at least between 2013 and 2018 administrator of several websites that through its viewing facilitated the access and location of content protected by rights without the consent of its owners.

so in www.rinconrojadirecta.com soccer matches could be watched, with the LNFP being the concessionaire of the rights to commercialize them.

This page obtained between November 2013 and January 2018 advertising revenue of 677,274 euros.

Via www.portalXD.com It offered games, electronic books, magazines, music, movies and series, and obtained advertising revenue of 15,514 euros.

On the pages www.epubgratis.tv, www.rinconpeliculas.com and www.torrentsdvdrip.com it allowed downloading books, movies, and music for free and also earned advertising revenue.