Two years in prison required against Neymar Jr!

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish prosecutors have demanded two years in prison and a fine of 10 million euros against Brazilian footballer Neymar for alleged irregularities during his transfer from Santos FC to FC Barcelona in 2013.

The prosecutor also demanded a five-year prison sentence against former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, accused of fraud and corruption, and a fine of 8.4 million euros against the Catalan football club.

In this trial, which will be held from October 17 in Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian club Santos FC, the family business N&N and a Brazilian investment group will also be judged.

This lawsuit is the consequence of a complaint filed by DIS which held 40% of Neymar’s rights at the time of the transfer and which claims to have been duped during the Brazilian’s transfer in 2013 to FC Barcelona.

