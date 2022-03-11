Two Years Later – The New York Times

In the first two months of 2022 alone, according to data from the Pan American Health Organization, 63 percent of new coronavirus cases worldwide were recorded in the Americas. The figure is worrying in a region that is home to less than 13 percent of the population and yet registers more than 30 percent of deaths from covid.

“We all want the pandemic to end, but mere optimism cannot control the virus,” said Carissa Etienne, the doctor in charge of the agency. “It’s too early to let your guard down.”

But lowering your guard, that phrase so military and so hackneyed, for many also means stripping off not only the masks but also fear and anxiety.

“Of course we will not forget the pandemic, nor should we,” says Scott A. Small, an expert on memory and the science of forgetting and remembering. However, Small says that forgetting part of the trauma will allow us to remember the aspects of this time that will help us heal. And he adds:

For me, these details include the amazing resilience, bravery, and sense of collective spirit that surfaced this very week two years ago.

What detail, gesture, scene will you remember most from these last two years? Tell us briefly.

If someone forwarded this email to you, you can do click here to receive it three times a week.