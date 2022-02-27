Two years later, the restrictions for Covid-19 are no longer mandatory

Almost two weeks ago, President Luis Abinader announced the elimination of all special measures to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those measures that had yet to be lifted were the mandatory use of masks and presentation of the vaccination card with at least two doses to enter any public space, private space for public use and/or means of mass transportation. In addition to the restrictions of people in massive activities such as concerts, professional sports, among others.

From that Wednesday night to date, the feeling of pre-pandemic normality seems to be returning more and more to the “day to day” of citizens, even manifesting itself in the long lines of the Santo Domingo subway.

the masks

The use of masks became a formal part of the clothing of Dominicans, since since March 2020 their use was mandatory, however since recent weeks, people have been choosing to relax that “rigorousness” and not use them at least that they were required.

vaccination

In February of last year, a life expectancy arrived before the arrival of the vaccines against the rare disease of covid-19.

Since then, the country has achieved the immunization of 5,852,617 people, which has involved a multi-stage process to achieve the inoculation of Dominicans.

The vaccination against the coronavirus began with the medical personnel of the covid-19 area or the first line of risk, therefore, the doctors Ramón Familia, María Aquino and Vicente Martínez were the first to be immunized at the Dr. Ramón de Lara Military Teaching Hospital on February 16, 2021.

Vaccination against the rare disease was formally launched there with the first batch of 110,000 Covishield vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which arrived in the country from India.

To date, the first vaccinated continue without contracting the virus and told reporters from LSITIN DIARIO that they never lasted in their application to counteract the effects of covid-19.

Days later, on February 26, the vaccination was extended to the rest of the medical staff. The president of the Dominican Medical College (CMD) at the time, Waldo Ariel Suero, began the day by vaccinating the gynecologist Pedro Romero.

Then, on April 22, the Ministry of Public Health gave way to adults over 65 years of age with comorbidities, as well as to the military population (Armed Forces) including the front-line Army, Police and Navy.

A week later, on May 3, immunization was authorized for people over 50 years of age because they supposedly had records of deaths from the virus of people of that age. Everyone had to make an appointment in order to receive the first dose.

Vaccination was then extended to the entire population, completing the phases of the last group made up of the population between 19-49 years with comorbidities and those in the same age range but without complications.

Children

Finally in June, after several consultations and dialogues with pediatric experts, the Ministry of Public Health authorized the immunization of children over 12 years of age, of whom, to date, approximately 1.2 million adolescents have been inoculated, detailed the Vice President Raquel Peña.

While the country intends to reach 1,378,000 children who are within the age range of 5 years and older who will be vaccinated in schools and colleges with the written authorization of their parents.

booster dose

The Dominican government chose to authorize booster doses to continue fighting the disease and create more antibodies.

Therefore, on June 24, the vice president, Raquel Peña, announced the application of a third dose of the vaccine a month after the person had received the second dose and it must be different from the different ones already received.

On that occasion, the authorities promised that they made that decision based on “scientific evidence” and that they would make the same known “soon”, those justifications did not arrive until five months after its application began.

Fourth dose?

The fourth dose is also a reality; At the end of December of last year, the Ministry of Public Health reported through a resolution that the first group to be vaccinated with the fourth booster dose (optional) will be health personnel and pharmacists.

Also people over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people, including: people with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure and cancer.

They established that the front-line personnel of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) and the National Police (PN), teachers, journalists and people who require it due to special conditions would then continue.

The fourth dose should be placed six months after receiving the third dose and in a heterologous manner.

While these doses were being announced, in October the Government launched the measure of presenting the vaccination card with at least two doses to enter public spaces, private spaces for public use and mass transportation, however beyond the first days of implementation, it would go unnoticed since the necessary requirements were not made.

Curfew

The main measure of this measure was one that no longer existed for several months now more and more seems like a distant memory.

The curfew, which was eliminated on October 11 through decree 622-21, was the main containment measure to prevent contagion since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Since then, the President has said on multiple occasions that restrictive measures such as the curfew will not be taken again to stop the virus and recalled that people must “learn to live” with it.

“We are following what is reasonable, always taking care of health but also not taking measures that are not going to take care of health, because it is not controllable and if they are going to severely affect the economic part,” said the head of state on that occasion, noting that this decision has been the same that has been made in all the countries that have equally faced a fifth wave of outbreaks due to the appearance of the omicron variant.

“You are in Madrid, are there any limitations here in Madrid? Is there a limitation in any other city in the world? There may be one, but there is a limitation. Moreover, England and Spain also said it, they said the end of the pandemic, there is no more pandemic, we are going to continue living with Covid”, added the President of the Republic when he participated in a breakfast with Dominican media directors and journalists, emphasizing the low lethality that exists in the country despite the multiple infections.

The latter compared to the former

The last curfew gave a feeling of freedom, since it was only established from 12 midnight to 5 in the morning; however the former were a bit more restrictive.

The first was from March 20 to April 3, which was the first since Hurricane George; On that occasion, former President Danilo Medina decreed the first curfew in the national territory for only 15 days. The provision was contained in decree 135-20.; The transit and circulation of people was prohibited from 8:00 at night until 6:00 in the morning.

The former president ordered that health personnel, people who go to a health center and journalists will be exempt from the touch.

Then it was hardened and was established by decree number 135-20, of March 20, 2020, and its modifications were concerning the schedule, which was modified to be from 5:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning throughout the national territory, it was also urged to observe social distancing measures and limit departures from home to strictly necessary errands.

That was changed on June 1 for 15 days, with limited circulation as follows: Monday through Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. :00 in the morning.

On June 14, it begins to govern from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning every day.

After the pause in the elections, Medina announced that the curfew would return, from Monday to Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the morning corresponded to Santo Domingo, National District, Santiago, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San Juan de la Maguana, La Altagracia, Azua, Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez and Maria Trinidad Sanchez; and from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning in Espaillat, Peravia, Barahona, Monte Plata, Valverde, Hermanas Mirabal, Monte Cristi, Samaná, Bahoruco, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, San José from Ocoa, Elías Piña, Independencia and Pedernales.