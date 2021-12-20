Two years later, we are still surprised by an announced emergency

The data is ferocious in its scandalous predictability. In the next two weeks, at the turn of the New Year, the associations of anesthesiologists document us, we will arrive at an implacable increase of 70% in the number of patients admitted to intensive care, reaching 1700 patients intubated only by covid, out of a total of no more than 6000 beds. equipped and professionally manned with doctors and nurses, out of about 9,000 formally counted.

In these figures lies the whole paradox of a country which, while chasing its GDP records, and rightly boasts of the statements by the president of the European Commission von der Leyen who points to Italy as a virtuous example in Europe for economic recovery, finds once again surprised by the pandemic.

Two years after the dismay in which we found ourselves, in the spring of 2020, with besieged hospitals and saturated intensive care units, with doctors who had to decide who could survive and who could not, we discover for the second time, after September 2020, that the virus is not only not dead but not even distracted.

We are amazed for the umpteenth time that a phase of loosening of the constraints and of the containment discipline by means of spacing and masks corresponds to a surge in contagion which in a few weeks triggers an exponential spiral that immediately puts the situation out of control.

If the old saying holds true that to err is human but to persevere is diabolical, then we are running to take over the management of hell from the old Lucifer.

In the meantime, the difference between the intensive care beds provided on paper and those that actually work is evident: we are at 30%. Out of 9100 stations that are cataloged in the national hospital systems, no more than six thousand are functioning. But why? There is a lack of specialized doctors and trained nurses, they explain. But why?

They are not found, they answer. But are they not found because the selections in the universities go deserted? Why would any regional calls be ineffective? o because the procedures have not yet been activated and when they are the economic and regulatory treatments are penalizing for any candidates?

In short, how much has been put into the budget to strengthen the emergency care departments in hospitals in these two years? How many extra beds will be equipped and professionally manned with the implementation of the health chapter of the PNRR?

The plan for the use of European funds places great emphasis on digitization and de-hospitalization, but no immediate operational programs can be found in the emergency and intensive care sectors. Maybe because the plans are written in the summer when the virus loosens its grip and someone is always under the illusion that it is over?

It really seems like an unacceptable farce that follows bitter tragedy.

The trend of the pandemic, Andrea Crisanti has repeatedly explained, is a fluid phenomenon but certainly not unpredictable. It moves following strict, calculable and statistically programmable logics. The same variants can have unprecedented behaviors, but their very emergence is certainly not a surprise. Can we say that the advent of Omicron has amazed researchers? It may perhaps have shown aspects not previously cataloged but that we were in the midst of a dynamic in which the multiplication of the ocntagio would have favored the mutation of the virus had been widely announced.

We are in the classic case where a pandemic plan is needed. I don’t want to reopen that door on which the magistrates of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office are working. But today we understand what the difference is between a programmed and systematic plan to combat a highly contagious virus compared to prevention against the flu: we need to pre-order an organizational model that makes the entire health system scalable in times of emergency. We heard it two years ago, and then a year ago, and again last fall. But with no concrete effects other than the hope that it would solve the whole vaccine.

The worst thing is that this administrative inertia and governmental vagueness is not a matter of discussion or of political and trade union conflict. The parties prefer to talk about tax rates or civil rights, but not about health strategies that reclassify social relations, by now determining a model of life based on distancing and virtuality, without having any form of co-management of this process. In recent days we have witnessed a general strike that managed not to mention this aspect of life in the slightest: how do workers live this social transition? With what objectives and what values?

Without putting the pandemic back at the center of political and trade union life, we risk producing a metastasis of democracy, causing rancor and insecurities to rot, which become fuel on the fire of reactionary and sovereign jacquerie. And it would take little to set the prairie on fire. Maybe an indictment for carelessness and conscious neglect of public safety.