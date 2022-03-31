“Two years of pain and nights spent studying. The most heartbreaking choice? Suspend the funeral »- Corriere.it

Of Margherita De Bac

The CTS coordinator, now disbanded, talks about the difficulties (and a joy) during the pandemic: It was painful to ban funerals, but nice to see Italy united in the 2020 lockdown

Professor Franco Locatelli, after more than 2 years his adventure as coordinator of the scientific technical committee ends. More joys or more pains?

I start with a joy. was the perception of the spirit of solidarity that united the nation in the spring of 2020. It is a pity that its spirit was partly lost on December 27 of the same year with the start of vaccinations and the irrefutable evidence gained in the last months of the many deaths spared thanks to vaccines.

And the pains, the hard moments?



Many. I choose three as indelibly imprinted in my mind for the drama. The images of military trucks leaving the cemetery in Bergamo, my city, to transport the coffins of the dead who could not find burial. The Holy Father alone in St. Peter’s Square praying on March 27, 2020 in the rain, surrounded by an unreal and almost ghostly emptiness. Third image: the President of the Republic climbing the steps of the Altare della Patria alone to celebrate April 25, 2020.

What was heartbreaking for her?



Having had to indicate to suspend the funeral ceremonies in the presence. With that choice we have certainly saved lives, but we have emotionally taken away a lot at the supreme moment of the last farewell to loved ones.

Has the night always slept?



Sometimes falling asleep was not easy.

Moments of despair?



Not really discomfort, pain yes, a lot. Especially at the beginning of the pandemic when it seemed like we ended up in a dead end tunnel.

Professor, how does a pediatric oncohematologist talk about other aspects of medicine with so much knowledge of the facts?



The world of oncohematology is not completely new to viral infections. I also studied a lot and I concentrated to the maximum by taking time away from my private life. Put in a few early risers, a few late nights, and you’ll understand how I managed to build competence

How did you live these years inside?



With the awareness, progressively matured, that we were facing the most demanding and critical post-war emergency and that our opinions would have an impact on the economic and social life of the country as well. For all my colleagues of the CTS, in particular for those who have had the privilege of coordinating its activities, the burden of responsibilities was not easy to bear, he does not hide itor.

Do you mind closing this experience?



The end of the state of emergency must be experienced as positive news. Our business was linked to this situation. In these two years, the colleagues who have alternated in the two different committees have offered the best of their abilities. A relationship of dialogue and collaboration has developed between science and politics that has never existed before in such a structured form. I think it should remain a heritage of the country

What will she miss?



Confrontation, always an enrichment, especially if characterized by different positions.

How does he get enriched?



From this constant discussion with valuable colleagues I have drawn personal lessons and the evidence, never to be forgotten, that dedicating resources to health means investing in the future of a nation. For the future, we as a medical profession will never have to remain silent if situations of reduction of the resources dedicated to that priceless heritage arise again. represented by the public health service.

Which mistake will not be repeated?



for the future it is necessary for Italy to equip itself at its best for what we can define as the preparedness essential to fully address any situations like this, unfortunately not to be excluded, linked to other communicable diseases.

At what point are we in the epidemic, what scenario is ahead?



Viral circulation is still relevant and this is the reason why we all continue to recommend caution and attention in individual behavior. However, the high number of infected subjects is fortunately not reflected in the consideration for hospitalizations, especially in intensive care units, and in deaths. It is thanks to the vaccines we have available.

Can the fourth dose wait?



a priority is to increase the number of people who have to receive the first dose boosterof booster, to obtain complete vaccination protection.

For?



In the major European countries, as well as in the United States, a reflection has begun on the advisability of administering an additional booster dose to frail people for personal reasons. There is a difference of views on the age limit from which to start: 70 years in Germany, 75 in Great Britain, 80 in France and Finland. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, rightly reminded colleagues three days ago to share homogeneous choices so that the European Union takes a coherent and understandable position for the citizens of our continent.

What do you think?



With the vaccines available today, the administration of an eventual dose boosterwhich has been shown to have a safety profile similar to that of the third dose, allowing to increase the protection conferred by the immunological memory cells, restoring the values ​​observed in the weeks following the first dose booster.

In the meantime, the virus has changed and vaccines are updated to the Omicron variant, the latest arrival. Isn’t it better to wait for them?



a second step. In the autumn, it may possibly be considered to offer vaccines adapted to the currently predominant variant without this program having to generate vaccine fatigue or distrust in the protective effect from serious or even fatal disease conferred by vaccines.