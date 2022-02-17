Two young men fight; police only arrest african american

A viral video of police responding to one Fight between two teenagers in a shopping mall New Jersey over the weekend, sparked an internal investigation into the officer’s apparent treatment of the black teenager.

The video, which was taken by a bystander, appears to show the two teens arguing and then begin throwing punches at each other.

Shortly after, two policemen arrived at the scene and separated the young people. However, only the black teenager, who was identified as an eighth grader named Kye, was handcuffed after being thrown to the ground, the video showed.

“They basically knocked me to the ground and then the officer put his knee on my back and then he started putting the handcuffs on me, and then the female officer came over and put her knee on my back as well and started helping me put the handcuffs on me, while the other teenager was sitting on the couch watching everything,” Kye told ABC WABC news portal in New York.

In the video, the female officer sits the other teen who exchanged blows on the couch, and then appears to put her knee on Kye’s neck as she helps the male officer handcuff him.

The other teen involved in the Fightwho was not identified, was not handcuffed.

The Department of Police of Bridgewater Township told ABC News in a statement that the police asked the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office to assist in an internal investigation of the incident.

“We recognize that this video has upset members of our community and we are calling for an internal affairs investigation,” the statement said. policeurging anyone with additional video of the incident to share it with law enforcement.